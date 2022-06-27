Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
5.330 CNY   -0.19%
XCMG Construction Machinery : product promotion conference successfully held in Indonesia 

06/27/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Recently, XCMG and the local dealer GMT jointly held the "charming Medan XCMG night" XCMG product promotion conference in Medan, Indonesia, with a total of 20 new product prototypes including excavators, loaders, rollers and graders on display. About 300 customers attended the event. XCMG also released special oil products to local customers, and widely transmitted XCMG's concept and achievements of global green and intelligent development.


At present, XCMG has established a service network system covering the whole territory of Indonesia, which can not only provide timely and thoughtful pre-sales and after-sales services for local customers, but also contribute to promoting the friendship between China and Indonesia and helping Indonesia's economic construction.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85 823 M 12 830 M 12 830 M
Net income 2022 5 795 M 866 M 866 M
Net cash 2022 12 975 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 41 753 M 6 242 M 6 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,33 CNY
Average target price 5,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.02%6 242
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.28%98 936
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-20.57%22 862
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.74%7 159
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-29.08%2 244
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.-15.69%1 900