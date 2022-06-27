XCMG Construction Machinery : product promotion conference successfully held in Indonesia 





Recently, XCMG and the local dealer GMT jointly held the "charming Medan XCMG night" XCMG product promotion conference in Medan, Indonesia, with a total of 20 new product prototypes including excavators, loaders, rollers and graders on display. About 300 customers attended the event. XCMG also released special oil products to local customers, and widely transmitted XCMG's concept and achievements of global green and intelligent development.





At present, XCMG has established a service network system covering the whole territory of Indonesia, which can not only provide timely and thoughtful pre-sales and after-sales services for local customers, but also contribute to promoting the friendship between China and Indonesia and helping Indonesia's economic construction.