XCMG Construction Machinery : ranks 395th in the world brand list 

Recently, the 2021 ranking list of the world's top 500 brands of the World Brand Lab was grandly announced. In the world brand lineup obtained based on the analysis of key indicators such as "market share", "brand loyalty" and "global leadership", the Chinese brand "XCMG" is impressively listed, ranking 14 places higher than that of the previous year, ranking 395. It has become the only shortlisted brand in China's construction machinery industry for three consecutive years.