  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    000425   CNE000000FH0

XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(000425)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XCMG Construction Machinery : ranks 395th in the world brand list 

12/20/2021 | 06:40am EST
Recently, the 2021 ranking list of the world's top 500 brands of the World Brand Lab was grandly announced. In the world brand lineup obtained based on the analysis of key indicators such as "market share", "brand loyalty" and "global leadership", the Chinese brand "XCMG" is impressively listed, ranking 14 places higher than that of the previous year, ranking 395. It has become the only shortlisted brand in China's construction machinery industry for three consecutive years.

Disclaimer

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 87 845 M 13 780 M 13 780 M
Net income 2021 5 789 M 908 M 908 M
Net cash 2021 7 651 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 47 864 M 7 507 M 7 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,11 CNY
Average target price 6,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chuan Lu President & Director
Jiang Long Wu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Min Wang Chairman
Ge Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Mei Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.13.78%7 507
CATERPILLAR INC.10.63%108 929
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-32.70%31 174
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.35%9 275
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.40.64%3 523
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.5.03%1 789