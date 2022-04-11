Log in
    2400   KYG9830N1097

XD INC.

(2400)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/11 04:08:15 am EDT
23.70 HKD   +1.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China grants gaming licence to XD title, first since July - document

04/11/2022 | 08:11am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese regulators awarded XD Inc a publishing licence for its title "Party Star" on April 8, a document seen by Reuters showed, in one of its first approvals of a game since July last year.

The document showed that the game was granted an ISBN, a licence required by China for developers to publish games on the mainland.

The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) plans to publish a list of games it has granted licences to soon, three sources told Reuters.

XD and the NPPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chinese regulators stopped approving game monetisation licences in July last year, dealing a blow to the country's many tech giants which rely heavily on gaming revenue.

The pause coincided with a move by China in August to impose new gaming time limits on under-18s, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

The freeze was almost as long as an earlier suspension in 2018 when China stopped approving new video game titles over a nine-month period as part of an overhaul of the regulatory bodies that oversee the sector.

(This version of the story corrects last paragraph to say gaming freeze almost as long as the 2018 suspension, not that it is now the longest)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Josh Ye


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 656 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2021 -793 M -125 M -125 M
Net cash 2021 2 868 M 451 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 947 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 207
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart XD INC.
Duration : Period :
XD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,96 CNY
Average target price 34,96 CNY
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Meng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Jie Dai President
Rui Gong Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Shen Chief Technology Officer
Quan Dong Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XD INC.-40.89%1 406
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.20.38%62 544
NETEASE, INC.-8.59%60 520
NEXON CO., LTD.32.33%20 951
KRAFTON, INC.-39.13%10 679
ZYNGA INC.40.94%10 258