The board of directors of XD Inc. announced that, Mr. LIU Wei has retired as a non-executive Director upon the expiry of his term of office with effect from December 17, 2023 due to personal work arrangement. Mr. LIU also ceased to be a member of the strategy and development committee of the Company on the same day. The Board announced that, Mr. WU Meng has been appointed as a non-executive Director and a member of the strategy and development committee, with effect from December 17, 2023.

Mr. WU Meng, aged 38, started his business since 2005 and has over 18 years of experience in the gaming and Internet industry. From February 2012 to June 2022, Mr. WU worked at Giant Network Group Co. Ltd., where he consecutively served as the vice president from February 2012 to December 2019, and as the chief executive officer from January 2020 to June 2022.

Mr. WU is the founder of Shanghai MiAO Worlds Technology Co. Ltd. and has served as the chief executive officer since July 2022. Mr. WU graduated from Shuangyashan City Forestry School in Heilongjiang Province in 2004.