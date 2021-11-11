Xebec Adsorption for the three month period ended September 30, 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended September 30, 2021

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 51,967 160,938 Restricted cash (Note 3) 9,883 7,642 Trade and other receivables 43,584 35,123 Inventories 46,057 21,145 Investment tax credits receivable - 16 Finance leases receivable 252 129 Prepaid expenses 856 1,131 Total current assets 152,599 226,124 Non-current assets Finance leases receivable 9,563 3,016 Investment and advance to related companies 1,677 116 Deferred financing costs 431 985 Property, plant and equipment 35,565 36,578 Intangible assets 14,412 15,004 Goodwill 221,588 162,802 Other non-current assets 47 53 Total non-current assets 283,283 218,554 Total assets 435,882 444,678 Liabilities Current liabilities Credit facility 5,000 975 Trade, other payables and accrued liabilities 37,143 27,571 Contract liabilities 13,549 7,507 Current portion of long-term debt 22,710 14,052 Current portion of government royalty program obligation (Note 4) 190 185 Current portion of provisions 1,963 1,541 Current portion of obligation arising from shares issued by a subsidiary (Note 5) - 2,972 Income taxes payable 818 109 Total current liabilities 81,373 54,912 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 37,561 42,626 Government royalty program obligation (Note 4) 59 183 Provisions 311 348 Deferred tax liabilities 2,393 2,576 Total non-current liabilities 40,324 45,733 Total liabilities 121,697 100,645 Equity Share capital (Note 6) 403,329 396,609 Contributed surplus 7,211 8,145 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,675) (914) Deficit (85,680) (59,807) Total equity 314,185 344,033 Total liabilities and equity 435,882 444,678

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors