    XBC   CA9838911027

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC.

(XBC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/10 05:00:00 pm
3.39 CAD   -2.31%
Xebec Adsorption for the three month period ended September 30, 2021
PU
07:01aXebec Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results
AQ
11/03Xebec Completes Acquisition of UECompression
MT
Xebec Adsorption for the three month period ended September 30, 2021

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the period ended September 30, 2021

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

51,967

160,938

Restricted cash (Note 3)

9,883

7,642

Trade and other receivables

43,584

35,123

Inventories

46,057

21,145

Investment tax credits receivable

-

16

Finance leases receivable

252

129

Prepaid expenses

856

1,131

Total current assets

152,599

226,124

Non-current assets

Finance leases receivable

9,563

3,016

Investment and advance to related companies

1,677

116

Deferred financing costs

431

985

Property, plant and equipment

35,565

36,578

Intangible assets

14,412

15,004

Goodwill

221,588

162,802

Other non-current assets

47

53

Total non-current assets

283,283

218,554

Total assets

435,882

444,678

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Credit facility

5,000

975

Trade, other payables and accrued liabilities

37,143

27,571

Contract liabilities

13,549

7,507

Current portion of long-term debt

22,710

14,052

Current portion of government royalty program obligation (Note 4)

190

185

Current portion of provisions

1,963

1,541

Current portion of obligation arising from shares issued by a subsidiary (Note 5)

-

2,972

Income taxes payable

818

109

Total current liabilities

81,373

54,912

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

37,561

42,626

Government royalty program obligation (Note 4)

59

183

Provisions

311

348

Deferred tax liabilities

2,393

2,576

Total non-current liabilities

40,324

45,733

Total liabilities

121,697

100,645

Equity

Share capital (Note 6)

403,329

396,609

Contributed surplus

7,211

8,145

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,675)

(914)

Deficit

(85,680)

(59,807)

Total equity

314,185

344,033

Total liabilities and equity

435,882

444,678

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

__________________________________ Director

___________________________________ Director

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except net loss per share)

For the three-month period

For the nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue (Note 8)

Revenue from contracts

26,120

18,389

77,883

50,170

Government grants

586

-

2,111

-

26,706

18,389

79,994

50,170

Cost of goods sold

16,629

14,018

60,742

38,464

Gross margin

10,077

4,371

19,252

11,706

Research and development expenses

463

74

1,868

94

Selling and administrative expenses

10,844

4,868

31,719

13,039

Other (gains) and losses (Note 9)

6,335

1,137

7,024

932

17,642

6,079

40,611

14,065

Operating loss

(7,565)

(1,708)

(21,359)

(2,359)

Other charge (income)

Finance income

(482)

(247)

(922)

(343)

Finance expenses (Note 10)

1,762

762

4,662

1,691

1,280

515

3,740

1,348

Loss before income taxes

(8,845)

(2,223)

(25,099)

(3,707)

Income taxes

324

(37)

774

(14)

Net loss for the period

(9,169)

(2,186)

(25,873)

(3,693)

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share (Note 6)

(0.06)

(0.02)

(0.17)

(0.04)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three-month period ended

For the nine-month period ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Net loss for the period

(9,169)

(2,186)

(25,873)

(3,693)

Other comprehensive loss

Cumulative translation adjustment

2,957

(119)

(9,761)

763

Comprehensive loss for the period

(6,212)

(2,305)

(35,634)

(2,930)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Share capital

other

Common

Warrants and

- Common

Contributed

comprehensive

shares

Compensation Shares

shares

surplus

loss

Deficit

Total

#

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2020

84,378,678

11,975,544

63,484

4,569

(1,247)

(27,849)

38,957

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

(3,693)

(3,693)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

762

-

762

Comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

-

762

(3,693)

(2,931)

Issuance of warrants from new financing

-

3,000,000

-

2,954

-

-

2,954

Share issued from the exercise of options (Note 7)

1,503,333

-

682

(319)

-

-

363

Share issued from public offering

7,986,750

-

26,432

-

-

-

26,432

Warrants and compensation shares issued from public offering

-

826,965

(631)

631

-

-

-

Warrants and compensation shares exercised from public

offering

11,881,796

(11,881,796)

20,279

(437)

-

-

19,842

Warrants from public offering - Cancelled

-

(14,357)

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense (Note 7)

-

-

-

151

-

-

151

Deferred share unit compensation expense (Note 7)

-

-

-

105

-

-

105

Balance - September 30, 2020

105,750,557

3,906,356

110,246

7,654

(485)

(31,542)

85,873

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xebec Adsorption Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
