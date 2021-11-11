Xebec Adsorption for the three month period ended September 30, 2021
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
For the period ended September 30, 2021
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
51,967
160,938
Restricted cash (Note 3)
9,883
7,642
Trade and other receivables
43,584
35,123
Inventories
46,057
21,145
Investment tax credits receivable
-
16
Finance leases receivable
252
129
Prepaid expenses
856
1,131
Total current assets
152,599
226,124
Non-current assets
Finance leases receivable
9,563
3,016
Investment and advance to related companies
1,677
116
Deferred financing costs
431
985
Property, plant and equipment
35,565
36,578
Intangible assets
14,412
15,004
Goodwill
221,588
162,802
Other non-current assets
47
53
Total non-current assets
283,283
218,554
Total assets
435,882
444,678
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Credit facility
5,000
975
Trade, other payables and accrued liabilities
37,143
27,571
Contract liabilities
13,549
7,507
Current portion of long-term debt
22,710
14,052
Current portion of government royalty program obligation (Note 4)
190
185
Current portion of provisions
1,963
1,541
Current portion of obligation arising from shares issued by a subsidiary (Note 5)
-
2,972
Income taxes payable
818
109
Total current liabilities
81,373
54,912
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
37,561
42,626
Government royalty program obligation (Note 4)
59
183
Provisions
311
348
Deferred tax liabilities
2,393
2,576
Total non-current liabilities
40,324
45,733
Total liabilities
121,697
100,645
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
403,329
396,609
Contributed surplus
7,211
8,145
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,675)
(914)
Deficit
(85,680)
(59,807)
Total equity
314,185
344,033
Total liabilities and equity
435,882
444,678
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
__________________________________
Director
___________________________________
Director
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except net loss per share)
For the three-month period
For the nine-month period
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue (Note 8)
Revenue from contracts
26,120
18,389
77,883
50,170
Government grants
586
-
2,111
-
26,706
18,389
79,994
50,170
Cost of goods sold
16,629
14,018
60,742
38,464
Gross margin
10,077
4,371
19,252
11,706
Research and development expenses
463
74
1,868
94
Selling and administrative expenses
10,844
4,868
31,719
13,039
Other (gains) and losses (Note 9)
6,335
1,137
7,024
932
17,642
6,079
40,611
14,065
Operating loss
(7,565)
(1,708)
(21,359)
(2,359)
Other charge (income)
Finance income
(482)
(247)
(922)
(343)
Finance expenses (Note 10)
1,762
762
4,662
1,691
1,280
515
3,740
1,348
Loss before income taxes
(8,845)
(2,223)
(25,099)
(3,707)
Income taxes
324
(37)
774
(14)
Net loss for the period
(9,169)
(2,186)
(25,873)
(3,693)
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share (Note 6)
(0.06)
(0.02)
(0.17)
(0.04)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three-month period ended
For the nine-month period ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Net loss for the period
(9,169)
(2,186)
(25,873)
(3,693)
Other comprehensive loss
Cumulative translation adjustment
2,957
(119)
(9,761)
763
Comprehensive loss for the period
(6,212)
(2,305)
(35,634)
(2,930)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Share capital
other
Common
Warrants and
- Common
Contributed
comprehensive
shares
Compensation Shares
shares
surplus
loss
Deficit
Total
#
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1, 2020
84,378,678
11,975,544
63,484
4,569
(1,247)
(27,849)
38,957
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
(3,693)
(3,693)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
762
-
762
Comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
-
-
762
(3,693)
(2,931)
Issuance of warrants from new financing
-
3,000,000
-
2,954
-
-
2,954
Share issued from the exercise of options (Note 7)
1,503,333
-
682
(319)
-
-
363
Share issued from public offering
7,986,750
-
26,432
-
-
-
26,432
Warrants and compensation shares issued from public offering
-
826,965
(631)
631
-
-
-
Warrants and compensation shares exercised from public
offering
11,881,796
(11,881,796)
20,279
(437)
-
-
19,842
Warrants from public offering - Cancelled
-
(14,357)
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense (Note 7)
-
-
-
151
-
-
151
Deferred share unit compensation expense (Note 7)
-
-
-
105
-
-
105
Balance - September 30, 2020
105,750,557
3,906,356
110,246
7,654
(485)
(31,542)
85,873
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Sales 2021
124 M
98,9 M
98,9 M
Net income 2021
-21,9 M
-17,4 M
-17,4 M
Net Debt 2021
10,4 M
8,24 M
8,24 M
P/E ratio 2021
-23,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
524 M
422 M
417 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,30x
EV / Sales 2022
3,23x
Nbr of Employees
467
Free-Float
94,1%
