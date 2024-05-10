20243月期

決算発表資料

Financial Report For The Fiscal Year ended on 31st March 2024

2024510

ゼビオホールディングス株式会社

XEBIO Holdings CO., LTD.8281

連結損益

Consolidated Income Statement

2023/3

2024/3

(百万円 Million Yen)

YOY

Forecast

前期比較

業績予想※2

予想比較

売上比

売上比

増減額

売上比

予想差異

予想比

Increase/

前期比

Difference

Sales Ratio

Sales Ratio

Sales Ratio

Compared to

Decrease

YOY

from the

Forecast

Amount

Forecast

売上高

239,293

100.0%

242,433

100.0%

3,140

1.3%

242,433

100.0%

0

0.0%

Net Sales

売上総利益

91,773

38.4%

92,887

38.3%

1,114

1.2%

92,887

38.5%

0

0.0%

Gross Profit

販売費及び

83,446

34.9%

88,682

36.6%

5,236

6.3%

88,682

35.6%

0

0.0%

一般管理費

S,G&A Expenses

営業利益

8,327

3.5%

4,204

1.7% ▲ 4,123 ▲ 49.5%

4,204

3.0%

0

0.0%

Operating Profit

経常利益

9,242

3.9%

5,405

2.2% ▲ 3,837 ▲ 41.5%

5,405

3.2%

0

0.0%

Ordinary Profit

当期純利益※1

5,397

2.3%

2,592

1.1% ▲ 2,805 ▲ 52.0%

2,611

1.4%

▲ 19

▲ 0.7%

Net Profit

1:親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net profit attributable to parent company shareholders

1

2:202458日付公表値に基づく Based on the forecast announced on 8th May 2024.

1

連結売上高・営業利益推移

Consolidated Results of Operations

連結売上高・営業利益推移

Consolidated Transition of Sales Amount and Operating Profit

Sales Amount

売上高

営業利益

営業利益率

Operating Profit

(Million Yen)

Sales Amount

Operating Profit

Operating Margin

(Million Yen)

300,000

25,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

242,433

234,595

231,629

225,312

239,293

223,282

202,438

10,921

8,327

5,766

5,247

4,999

4,204

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

50,000

0

4.7%

2,767

2.5%

2.3%

1.4

2.2%

3.5%

1.7%

0

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2024/3

2

連結販売費及び一般管理費

Breakdown of Consolidated S,G&A Expenses

(百万円 Million Yen)

2023/3

2024/3

前期比較

業績予想

YOY

Forecast

売上比

売上比

増減額

前期比

売上比

予想比

Increase/

Compared to

Sales Ratio

Sales Ratio

Sales Ratio

Decrease

YOY

Forecast

Amount

販売費

8,818

3.7%

8,888

3.7%

70

0.8%

8,888

3.7%

0.0%

Selling

Expenses

広告宣伝費

Advertising and

6,372

2.7%

7,401

3.1%

1,029

16.1%

7,401

3.1%

0.0%

Promotional

Expenses

人件費

29,117

12.2%

30,813

12.7%

1,696

5.8%

30,813

12.7%

0.0%

Personnel

Expenses

店舗費

28,783

12.0%

29,203

12.0%

420

1.5%

29,203

12.0%

0.0%

Facility Expenses

その他管理費

10,354

4.3%

12,374

5.1%

2,020

19.5%

12,374

5.1%

0.0%

Others

合計

83,446

34.9%

88,682

36.6%

5,283

6.3%

88,682

36.6%

0.0%

Total

3

3

連結四半期別損益

Consolidated Quarterly Income Statement

(百万円 Million Yen)

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

売上比

売上比

売上比

売上比

Sales

前期比

Sales

前期比

Sales

前期比

Sales

前期比

Ratio

YOY

Ratio

YOY

Ratio

YOY

Ratio

YOY

売上高

62,266

100.0%

1.3%

57,785

100.0%

2.2%

62,094

100.0%

▲ 0.4%

60,287

100.0%

2.3%

Net Sales

売上総利益

24,092

38.7%

▲ 1.2%

21,560

37.3%

3.2%

24,836

40.0%

▲ 1.1%

22,397

37.2%

4.7%

Gross Profit

販売費及び

21,468

34.5%

6.3%

21,216

36.7%

0.9%

23,145

37.3%

6.7%

22,852

37.9%

11.6%

一般管理費

S,G&A Expenses

営業利益

2,624

4.2%

▲ 37.2%

344

0.6%

-

1,690

2.7%

▲50.5%

▲ 454

▲ 0.8%

-

Operating Profit

経常利益

3,149

5.1%

▲ 35.1%

520

0.9%

228.9%

1,700

2.7%

▲42.3%

35

0.1%

▲97.3%

Ordinary Profit

四半期純利益※

1,987

3.2%

▲ 37.5%

34

0.1%

-

1,224

2.0%

▲41.0%

▲ 654

▲ 1.1%

-

Net Profit

※親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益 Net Profit Attributable to Parent Company Shareholders

4

4

連結部門別売上高構成比

Consolidated Net Sales by Segment

(百万円 Million Yen)

2023/3

2024/3

前期比 YOY

構成比

構成比

ウィンタースポーツ

10,444

4.4%

8,146

3.4%

▲ 22.0%

Winter Sporting Goods

ゴルフ Golf Goods

84,072

35.1%

82,320

34.0%

▲ 2.1%

一般競技スポーツ・シューズ

71,499

29.9%

78,688

32.5%

10.1%

General Sporting GoodsShoes

スポーツアパレル

27,813

11.6%

28,310

11.7%

1.8%

Sports Apparel Goods

アウトドア・その他

32,579

13.6%

31,519

13.0%

▲ 3.3%

Outdoor Goods etc.

スポーツ用品・用具計

226,408

94.6%

228,986

94.5%

1.1%

Sports Total

その他計 Others

12,884

5.4%

13,447

5.5%

4.4%

合計 Total

239,293

100.0%

242,433

100.0%

1.3%

5

連結部門別売上高構成比推移

Consolidated Net Sales by Segment

連結部門別売上高構成比推移

ｳｨﾝﾀｰｽﾎﾟｰﾂ

ｺﾞﾙﾌ

一般競技ｽﾎﾟｰﾂ・シューズ

ｽﾎﾟｰﾂｱﾊﾟﾚﾙ

ｱｳﾄﾄﾞｱ

その他計

250,000 Winter Sports

Golf

General Sporting

Sports Apparel

Outdoor

Others

Goods & Shoes

5.4%

5.5%

4.3%

4.4%

5.3%

14.1%

5.7%

13.6%

13.0%

14.9%

200,000

15.4%

6.8%

13.9%

13.2%

15.3%

11.6%

11.7%

13.8%

12.1%

13.4%

150,000

13.0%

28.9%

29.9%

32.5%

36.0%

35.2%

33.7%

100,000

29.1%

50,000

26.6%

26.4%

28.1%

31.4%

34.5%

35.1%

34.0%

0

5.8%

5.3%

4.1%

4.4%

4.9%

4.4%

3.4%

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2024/3

6

ゼビオ㈱月別売上高前年比（％）

Monthly Store Sales Trends YOY

4

5

6

1Q 累計

7

8

9

2Q 累計

Apr

May

Jun

1stQ Total

Jul

Aug

Sep

2ndQ Total

既存店

107.5

98.6

103.8

103.2

108.4

107.5

103.9

105.0

売上高

Existing Stores

Sales Amount

全店

107.4

98.9

103.8

103.3

108.2

107.0

102.8

104.7

All Stores

既存店

101.2

94.0

96.6

97.1

101.4

99.6

98.0

98.5

客数

Existing Stores

Number of Customers

全店

100.7

94.1

96.6

97.0

101.2

99.1

96.9

98.1

All Stores

客単価

全店

106.7

105.1

107.5

106.5

106.9

107.9

106.0

106.7

Sales Amount per customer

All Stores

土日祝日数前年比

0

▲ 1

0

▲ 1

0

0

0

▲ 1

YOY Number of Saturday,Sunday and Public

Holidays

10

11

12

3Q 累計

1

2

3

累計

Oct

Nov

Dec

3rdQ Total

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total

既存店

100.8

105.6

93.7

103.0

95.3

106.2

104.7

102.5

売上高

Existing Stores

Sales Amount

全店

99.1

105.8

94.2

102.7

96.0

108.6

105.9

102.6

All Stores

既存店

94.7

97.7

90.2

97.0

92.5

99.1

97.1

96.7

客数

Existing Stores

Number of Customers

全店

92.9

97.4

90.3

96.6

92.8

100.8

97.9

96.6

All Stores

客単価

全店

106.7

108.6

104.3

106.3

103.4

107.7

108.2

106.2

Sales Amount per customer

All Stores

土日祝日数前年比

▲1

0

1

▲ 1

▲ 1

1

2

1

YOY Number of Saturday,Sunday and Public

Holidays

7

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

(百万円 Million Yen)

2023/3/31

2024/3/31

増減額

Increase/Decrease

Amount

流動資産

145,805

139,969

▲ 5,836

Current Assets

（現金及び預金）

32,890

24,941

▲ 7,949

Cash and Deposit

（売上債権）

23,414

22,584

▲ 830

Trade Receivable

（棚卸資産）

80,714

82,943

2,229

Inventories

固定資産

65,494

69,561

4,066

Fixed Assets

流動負債

72,177

70,559

▲ 1,617

Current Liabilities

（仕入債務）

52,462

50,501

▲ 1,960

Trade Payable

（短期借入金）

2,640

2,538

▲ 101

Short-term Debt

固定負債

16,555

14,157

▲ 2,397

Fixed Liabilities

（長期借入金）

4,772

2,936

▲ 1,835

Long-term Debt

負債

88,732

84,717

▲ 4,015

Liabilities

純資産

122,567

124,813

2,245

Net Assets

総資産

211,300

209,530

▲ 1,769

Total Assets

【棚卸資産（既存店前年比）Inventories(YOY Existing store)】ゼビオ（Xebio103.1％ ・ ヴィクトリア（Victoria87.6

8

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

連結資産・負債額推移

Consolidated Transition of AssetsLiabilities

純資産

固定負債

流動負債

固定資産

流動資産

(Million Yen) Net Asset

Fixed Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Fixed Asset

Current Asset

250,000

200,000

72,177

70,559

69,793

73,850

150,000

60,349

56,982

54,981

146,628

147,012

145,805

139,969

119,932

118,104

118,397

16,555

14,157

21,336

15,714

8,099

8,591

10,689

100,000

122,567

124,813

119,682

118,481

118,708

117,251

116,353

50,000

68,198

69,561

65,950

64,524

65,494

60,854

61,260

0

2018/3/31

2019/3/31

2020/3/31

2021/3/31

2022/3/31 2023/3/31

2024/3/31

9

