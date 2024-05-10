XEBIO holding Co., Ltd., formerly XEBIO CO., LTD., is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in general retail business centered on sporting goods, utensils and clothing. It is also engaged in sports marketing business, product development business, credit card business and Website operation business. The sports business division operates sports specialty shops and golf specialty shop business, as well as casual clothing business. The fashion apparel division includes next business and X'tyle business. The Others operate sports glasses and sunglasses specialty stores and sports drug specialty shops. The company is also engaged in other businesses, such as marketing agent business, overseas contact service, research and development business, group corporate contract business.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers