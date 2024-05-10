2024年3月期
決算発表資料
Financial Report For The Fiscal Year ended on 31st March 2024
2024年5月10日
ゼビオホールディングス株式会社
XEBIO Holdings CO., LTD.（8281）
連結損益
Consolidated Income Statement
2023/3
2024/3
(百万円 Million Yen)
YOY
Forecast
前期比較
業績予想※2
予想比較
売上比
売上比
増減額
売上比
予想差異
予想比
Increase/
前期比
Difference
Sales Ratio
Sales Ratio
Sales Ratio
Compared to
％
％
Decrease
YOY
％
from the
Forecast
Amount
Forecast
売上高
239,293
100.0%
242,433
100.0%
3,140
1.3%
242,433
100.0%
0
0.0%
Net Sales
売上総利益
91,773
38.4%
92,887
38.3%
1,114
1.2%
92,887
38.5%
0
0.0%
Gross Profit
販売費及び
83,446
34.9%
88,682
36.6%
5,236
6.3%
88,682
35.6%
0
0.0%
一般管理費
S,G&A Expenses
営業利益
8,327
3.5%
4,204
1.7% ▲ 4,123 ▲ 49.5%
4,204
3.0%
0
0.0%
Operating Profit
経常利益
9,242
3.9%
5,405
2.2% ▲ 3,837 ▲ 41.5%
5,405
3.2%
0
0.0%
Ordinary Profit
当期純利益※1
5,397
2.3%
2,592
1.1% ▲ 2,805 ▲ 52.0%
2,611
1.4%
▲ 19
▲ 0.7%
Net Profit
※1:親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net profit attributable to parent company shareholders
1
※2:2024年5月8日付公表値に基づく Based on the forecast announced on 8th May 2024.
1
連結売上高・営業利益推移
Consolidated Results of Operations
連結売上高・営業利益推移
Consolidated Transition of Sales Amount and Operating Profit
Sales Amount
売上高
営業利益
営業利益率
Operating Profit
(Million Yen)
Sales Amount
Operating Profit
Operating Margin
(Million Yen)
300,000
25,000
250,000
売
上 200,000
高
（
百 150,000
万
）円 100,000
242,433
234,595
231,629
225,312
239,293
223,282
202,438
10,921
8,327
5,766
5,247
4,999
4,204
20,000
営
業
15,000 利
益
（
10,000 百万
円
）
5,000
50,000
0
4.7%
2,767
2.5%
2.3%
1.4％
2.2%
3.5%
1.7%
0
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2024/3
2
連結販売費及び一般管理費
Breakdown of Consolidated S,G&A Expenses
(百万円 Million Yen)
2023/3
2024/3
前期比較
業績予想
YOY
Forecast
売上比
売上比
増減額
前期比
売上比
予想比
Increase/
Compared to
Sales Ratio
Sales Ratio
Sales Ratio
Decrease
YOY
Forecast
％
％
％
Amount
％
販売費
8,818
3.7%
8,888
3.7%
70
0.8%
8,888
3.7%
0.0%
Selling
Expenses
広告宣伝費
Advertising and
6,372
2.7%
7,401
3.1%
1,029
16.1%
7,401
3.1%
0.0%
Promotional
Expenses
人件費
29,117
12.2%
30,813
12.7%
1,696
5.8%
30,813
12.7%
0.0%
Personnel
Expenses
店舗費
28,783
12.0%
29,203
12.0%
420
1.5%
29,203
12.0%
0.0%
Facility Expenses
その他管理費
10,354
4.3%
12,374
5.1%
2,020
19.5%
12,374
5.1%
0.0%
Others
合計
83,446
34.9%
88,682
36.6%
5,283
6.3%
88,682
36.6%
0.0%
Total
3
3
連結四半期別損益
Consolidated Quarterly Income Statement
(百万円 Million Yen)
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
売上比
売上比
売上比
売上比
Sales
前期比
Sales
前期比
Sales
前期比
Sales
前期比
Ratio
YOY
Ratio
YOY
Ratio
YOY
Ratio
YOY
％
％
％
％
売上高
62,266
100.0%
1.3%
57,785
100.0%
2.2%
62,094
100.0%
▲ 0.4%
60,287
100.0%
2.3%
Net Sales
売上総利益
24,092
38.7%
▲ 1.2%
21,560
37.3%
3.2%
24,836
40.0%
▲ 1.1%
22,397
37.2%
4.7%
Gross Profit
販売費及び
21,468
34.5%
6.3%
21,216
36.7%
0.9%
23,145
37.3%
6.7%
22,852
37.9%
11.6%
一般管理費
S,G&A Expenses
営業利益
2,624
4.2%
▲ 37.2%
344
0.6%
-
1,690
2.7%
▲50.5%
▲ 454
▲ 0.8%
-
Operating Profit
経常利益
3,149
5.1%
▲ 35.1%
520
0.9%
228.9%
1,700
2.7%
▲42.3%
35
0.1%
▲97.3%
Ordinary Profit
四半期純利益※
1,987
3.2%
▲ 37.5%
34
0.1%
-
1,224
2.0%
▲41.0%
▲ 654
▲ 1.1%
-
Net Profit
※親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益 Net Profit Attributable to Parent Company Shareholders
4
4
連結部門別売上高構成比
Consolidated Net Sales by Segment
(百万円 Million Yen)
2023/3
2024/3
前期比 YOY
構成比
構成比
％
％
ウィンタースポーツ
10,444
4.4%
8,146
3.4%
▲ 22.0%
Winter Sporting Goods
ゴルフ Golf Goods
84,072
35.1%
82,320
34.0%
▲ 2.1%
一般競技スポーツ・シューズ
71,499
29.9%
78,688
32.5%
10.1%
General Sporting Goods＆Shoes
スポーツアパレル
27,813
11.6%
28,310
11.7%
1.8%
Sports Apparel Goods
アウトドア・その他
32,579
13.6%
31,519
13.0%
▲ 3.3%
Outdoor Goods etc.
スポーツ用品・用具計
226,408
94.6%
228,986
94.5%
1.1%
Sports Total
その他計 Others
12,884
5.4%
13,447
5.5%
4.4%
合計 Total
239,293
100.0%
242,433
100.0%
1.3%
5
連結部門別売上高構成比推移
Consolidated Net Sales by Segment
連結部門別売上高構成比推移
ｳｨﾝﾀｰｽﾎﾟｰﾂ
ｺﾞﾙﾌ
一般競技ｽﾎﾟｰﾂ・シューズ
ｽﾎﾟｰﾂｱﾊﾟﾚﾙ
ｱｳﾄﾄﾞｱ
その他計
250,000 Winter Sports
Golf
General Sporting
Sports Apparel
Outdoor
Others
Goods & Shoes
5.4%
5.5%
4.3%
4.4%
5.3%
14.1%
5.7%
13.6%
13.0%
14.9%
200,000
15.4%
6.8%
13.9%
13.2%
15.3%
11.6%
11.7%
13.8%
12.1%
13.4%
150,000
13.0%
28.9%
29.9%
32.5%
36.0%
35.2%
33.7%
100,000
29.1%
50,000
26.6%
26.4%
28.1%
31.4%
34.5%
35.1%
34.0%
0
5.8%
5.3%
4.1%
4.4%
4.9%
4.4%
3.4%
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2024/3
6
ゼビオ㈱月別売上高前年比（％）
Monthly Store Sales Trends YOY
4月
5月
6月
1Q 累計
7月
8月
9月
2Q 累計
Apr
May
Jun
1stQ Total
Jul
Aug
Sep
2stQ Total
既存店
107.5
98.6
103.8
103.2
108.4
107.5
103.9
105.0
売上高
Existing Stores
Sales Amount
全店
107.4
98.9
103.8
103.3
108.2
107.0
102.8
104.7
All Stores
既存店
101.2
94.0
96.6
97.1
101.4
99.6
98.0
98.5
客数
Existing Stores
Number of Customers
全店
100.7
94.1
96.6
97.0
101.2
99.1
96.9
98.1
All Stores
客単価
全店
106.7
105.1
107.5
106.5
106.9
107.9
106.0
106.7
Sales Amount per customer
All Stores
土日祝日数前年比
0
▲ 1
0
▲ 1
0
0
0
▲ 1
YOY Number of Saturday,Sunday and Public
Holidays
10月
11月
12月
3Q 累計
1月
2月
3月
累計
Oct
Nov
Dec
3stQ Total
Jan
Feb
Mar
Total
既存店
100.8
105.6
93.7
103.0
95.3
106.2
104.7
102.5
売上高
Existing Stores
Sales Amount
全店
99.1
105.8
94.2
102.7
96.0
108.6
105.9
102.6
All Stores
既存店
94.7
97.7
90.2
97.0
92.5
99.1
97.1
96.7
客数
Existing Stores
Number of Customers
全店
92.9
97.4
90.3
96.6
92.8
100.8
97.9
96.6
All Stores
客単価
全店
106.7
108.6
104.3
106.3
103.4
107.7
108.2
106.2
Sales Amount per customer
All Stores
土日祝日数前年比
▲1
0
1
▲ 1
▲ 1
1
2
1
YOY Number of Saturday,Sunday and Public
Holidays
7
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary
(百万円 Million Yen)
2023/3/31
2024/3/31
増減額
Increase/Decrease
Amount
流動資産
145,805
139,969
▲ 5,836
Current Assets
（現金及び預金）
32,890
24,941
▲ 7,949
Cash and Deposit
（売上債権）
23,414
22,584
▲ 830
Trade Receivable
（棚卸資産）
80,714
82,943
2,229
Inventories
固定資産
65,494
69,561
4,066
Fixed Assets
流動負債
72,177
70,559
▲ 1,617
Current Liabilities
（仕入債務）
52,462
50,501
▲ 1,960
Trade Payable
（短期借入金）
2,640
2,538
▲ 101
Short-term Debt
固定負債
16,555
14,157
▲ 2,397
Fixed Liabilities
（長期借入金）
4,772
2,936
▲ 1,835
Long-term Debt
負債
88,732
84,717
▲ 4,015
Liabilities
純資産
122,567
124,813
2,245
Net Assets
総資産
211,300
209,530
▲ 1,769
Total Assets
【棚卸資産（既存店前年比）Inventories(YOY Existing store)】ゼビオ（Xebio）103.1％ ・ ヴィクトリア（Victoria）87.6％
8
連結貸借対照表
Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary
連結資産・負債額推移
Consolidated Transition of Assets・Liabilities
純資産
固定負債
流動負債
固定資産
流動資産
(Million Yen) Net Asset
Fixed Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Fixed Asset
Current Asset
250,000
資
産
・
負
債
額
（
百
万
円
）
200,000
72,177
70,559
69,793
73,850
150,000
60,349
56,982
54,981
146,628
147,012
145,805
139,969
119,932
118,104
118,397
16,555
14,157
21,336
15,714
8,099
8,591
10,689
100,000
122,567
124,813
119,682
118,481
118,708
117,251
116,353
50,000
68,198
69,561
65,950
64,524
65,494
60,854
61,260
0
2018/3/31
2019/3/31
2020/3/31
2021/3/31
2022/3/31 2023/3/31
2024/3/31
9
