Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

[Paper-Based Documents for Delivery] Securities code: 8281 Date of mailing: June 11, 2024

Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 3, 2024

To our shareholders:

Tomoyoshi Morohashi President

XEBIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

3-7-35 Asahi, Koriyama-shi, Fukushima

NOTICE OF THE 52ND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to announce the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of XEBIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.xebio.co.jp/ja/ir/general-meeting.html(in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/8281/teiji/(in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website above, enter "XEBIO HOLDINGS" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "8281" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Click "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]") under "Documents for public inspection" to view the information.

Shareholders who are not attending this Meeting in person may exercise their voting rights in advance via the Internet or in writing (postal mail) and they are kindly requested to do so by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (Japan Standard Time), after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

Please access the website designated by the Company for the exercise of voting rights (https://www.tosyodai54.net), input the voting code and password stated on the voting form enclosed with this notice, follow the on-screen instructions and enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals by the deadline for voting indicated above.

When exercising voting rights via the Internet, please review "Information on Voting via the Internet" described below.

Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing (via Postal Mail)

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the voting form and return it so that it is received by the deadline for voting indicated above.

- 1 -