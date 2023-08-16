Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023

Company name:

XEBIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8281

URL http://www.xebio.co.jp

Representative:

President & CEO

Tomoyoshi Morohashi

Inquiries:

CFO

Kazuhiko Nakamura

TEL 03-6870-6008

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

62,266

1.3

2,624

(37.2)

3,149

(35.1)

1,987

(37.5)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

61,463

9.8

4,180

54.0

4,851

56.5

3,177

52.7

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

44.95

44.69

Three months ended June 30, 2022

71.87

71.59

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2023

217,484

123,706

56.6

2,784.15

As of March 31, 2023

211,300

122,567

57.7

2,760.04

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

15.00

-

15.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

15.00

-

15.00

Total

Yen 30.00

30.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

126,356

7.1

4,139

2.4

4,480

(10.6)

2,854

(9.3)

64.55

September 30, 2023

Full year

259,891

8.6

8,815

5.9

9,535

3.2

5,643

4.6

127.64

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

47,911,023

shares

As of March 31, 2023

47,911,023

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

3,700,367

shares

As of March 31, 2023

3,700,307

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

44,210,678

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

44,210,968

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

32,890

33,032

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

23,414

22,530

Operating loans

878

874

Merchandise

80,714

84,460

Income taxes refund receivable

157

554

Other

8,188

8,736

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(438)

(414)

Total current assets

145,805

149,774

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

52,445

52,209

Accumulated depreciation

(38,560)

(37,716)

Buildings and structures, net

13,885

14,492

Land

13,984

14,010

Leased assets

6,091

6,085

Accumulated depreciation

(1,853)

(1,975)

Leased assets, net

4,238

4,109

Construction in progress

291

468

Other

22,463

23,531

Accumulated depreciation

(19,477)

(19,821)

Other, net

2,985

3,710

Total property, plant and equipment

35,385

36,790

Intangible assets

Goodwill

330

227

Software

3,831

4,434

Other

2,622

2,547

Total intangible assets

6,784

7,209

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

953

1,537

Long-term loans receivable

12

10

Deferred tax assets

4,574

4,301

Guarantee deposits

1,465

1,459

Leasehold deposits

14,013

14,087

Investment property

3,120

3,120

Accumulated depreciation

(1,289)

(1,293)

Investment property, net

1,831

1,827

Retirement benefit asset

103

118

Other

539

577

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(168)

(209)

Total investments and other assets

23,325

23,710

Total non-current assets

65,494

67,710

Total assets

211,300

217,484

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

23,429

20,322

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

29,032

37,892

Short-term borrowings

800

800

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,840

1,825

Income taxes payable

1,521

975

Provision for bonuses

1,299

709

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

15

3

Provision for point card certificates

78

71

Other

14,160

15,096

Total current liabilities

72,177

77,696

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

4,772

4,335

Lease liabilities

5,222

5,077

Retirement benefit liability

862

852

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

59

59

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

4,768

4,849

Other

870

907

Total non-current liabilities

16,555

16,081

Total liabilities

88,732

93,778

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

15,935

15,935

Capital surplus

16,119

16,119

Retained earnings

96,499

97,823

Treasury shares

(6,498)

(6,498)

Total shareholders' equity

122,056

123,380

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

185

234

Foreign currency translation adjustment

197

(110)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(415)

(416)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(32)

(291)

Share acquisition rights

341

347

Non-controlling interests

202

270

Total net assets

122,567

123,706

Total liabilities and net assets

211,300

217,484

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

61,463

62,266

Cost of sales

37,079

38,173

Gross profit

24,384

24,092

Selling, general and administrative expenses

20,203

21,468

Operating profit

4,180

2,624

Non-operating income

Interest income

30

47

Dividend income

6

7

Rental income from real estate

148

185

Foreign exchange gains

485

309

Outsourcing service income

71

103

Subsidy income

81

-

Other

49

111

Total non-operating income

873

765

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

25

25

Rental expenses on real estate

105

114

Commission expenses

57

76

Other

13

23

Total non-operating expenses

202

240

Ordinary profit

4,851

3,149

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

0

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

102

-

Insurance claim income

62

18

Total extraordinary income

165

18

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

58

9

Loss on sale of non-current assets

0

0

Loss on disaster

-

2

Total extraordinary losses

58

11

Profit before income taxes

4,958

3,155

Income taxes - current

1,132

877

Income taxes - deferred

616

252

Total income taxes

1,749

1,130

Profit

3,209

2,025

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

31

38

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,177

1,987

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

XEBIO Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 03:56:06 UTC.