Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2023
Company name:
XEBIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
8281
URL http://www.xebio.co.jp
Representative:
President & CEO
Tomoyoshi Morohashi
Inquiries:
CFO
Kazuhiko Nakamura
TEL 03-6870-6008
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
62,266
1.3
2,624
(37.2)
3,149
(35.1)
1,987
(37.5)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
61,463
9.8
4,180
54.0
4,851
56.5
3,177
52.7
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
44.95
44.69
Three months ended June 30, 2022
71.87
71.59
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2023
217,484
123,706
56.6
2,784.15
As of March 31, 2023
211,300
122,567
57.7
2,760.04
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
15.00
-
15.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
15.00
-
15.00
Total
Yen 30.00
30.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
126,356
7.1
4,139
2.4
4,480
(10.6)
2,854
(9.3)
64.55
September 30, 2023
Full year
259,891
8.6
8,815
5.9
9,535
3.2
5,643
4.6
127.64
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
47,911,023
shares
As of March 31, 2023
47,911,023
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
3,700,367
shares
As of March 31, 2023
3,700,307
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
44,210,678
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
44,210,968
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
32,890
33,032
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
23,414
22,530
Operating loans
878
874
Merchandise
80,714
84,460
Income taxes refund receivable
157
554
Other
8,188
8,736
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(438)
(414)
Total current assets
145,805
149,774
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
52,445
52,209
Accumulated depreciation
(38,560)
(37,716)
Buildings and structures, net
13,885
14,492
Land
13,984
14,010
Leased assets
6,091
6,085
Accumulated depreciation
(1,853)
(1,975)
Leased assets, net
4,238
4,109
Construction in progress
291
468
Other
22,463
23,531
Accumulated depreciation
(19,477)
(19,821)
Other, net
2,985
3,710
Total property, plant and equipment
35,385
36,790
Intangible assets
Goodwill
330
227
Software
3,831
4,434
Other
2,622
2,547
Total intangible assets
6,784
7,209
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
953
1,537
Long-term loans receivable
12
10
Deferred tax assets
4,574
4,301
Guarantee deposits
1,465
1,459
Leasehold deposits
14,013
14,087
Investment property
3,120
3,120
Accumulated depreciation
(1,289)
(1,293)
Investment property, net
1,831
1,827
Retirement benefit asset
103
118
Other
539
577
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(168)
(209)
Total investments and other assets
23,325
23,710
Total non-current assets
65,494
67,710
Total assets
211,300
217,484
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
23,429
20,322
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
29,032
37,892
Short-term borrowings
800
800
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,840
1,825
Income taxes payable
1,521
975
Provision for bonuses
1,299
709
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
15
3
Provision for point card certificates
78
71
Other
14,160
15,096
Total current liabilities
72,177
77,696
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
4,772
4,335
Lease liabilities
5,222
5,077
Retirement benefit liability
862
852
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
59
59
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
4,768
4,849
Other
870
907
Total non-current liabilities
16,555
16,081
Total liabilities
88,732
93,778
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
15,935
15,935
Capital surplus
16,119
16,119
Retained earnings
96,499
97,823
Treasury shares
(6,498)
(6,498)
Total shareholders' equity
122,056
123,380
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
185
234
Foreign currency translation adjustment
197
(110)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(415)
(416)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(32)
(291)
Share acquisition rights
341
347
Non-controlling interests
202
270
Total net assets
122,567
123,706
Total liabilities and net assets
211,300
217,484
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
61,463
62,266
Cost of sales
37,079
38,173
Gross profit
24,384
24,092
Selling, general and administrative expenses
20,203
21,468
Operating profit
4,180
2,624
Non-operating income
Interest income
30
47
Dividend income
6
7
Rental income from real estate
148
185
Foreign exchange gains
485
309
Outsourcing service income
71
103
Subsidy income
81
-
Other
49
111
Total non-operating income
873
765
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
25
25
Rental expenses on real estate
105
114
Commission expenses
57
76
Other
13
23
Total non-operating expenses
202
240
Ordinary profit
4,851
3,149
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
0
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
102
-
Insurance claim income
62
18
Total extraordinary income
165
18
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
58
9
Loss on sale of non-current assets
0
0
Loss on disaster
-
2
Total extraordinary losses
58
11
Profit before income taxes
4,958
3,155
Income taxes - current
1,132
877
Income taxes - deferred
616
252
Total income taxes
1,749
1,130
Profit
3,209
2,025
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
31
38
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,177
1,987
5
