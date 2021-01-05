Log in
Xenetic Biosciences : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

01/05/2021 | 08:08am EST
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference
January 05, 2021

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 /Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ('Xenetic' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced today that Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic will present in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and accessible on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com).

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website here.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART™ has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen® has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and receives royalty payments under this agreement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622995/Xenetic-Biosciences-Inc-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-BioConnect-2021-Virtual-Conference

Released January 5, 2021

Disclaimer

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 13:07:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
