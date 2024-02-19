(Alliance News) - Xenia Hotellerie Solution Spa announced Friday that its board of directors has approved the transfer in its favor and free of charge of three leases signed in 2023 by the group's parent company, Phi Srl. These contracts, the company points out, had been signed with the Piccola Casa della Divina Provvidenza-Cottolengo of Turin and concern the conversion into accessible accommodation of three buildings owned by the institution located in central Rome, Celle Ligure and Druento. The contracts regarding the first two buildings have a duration of 30 years and the last one of 18.

The project, the company specifies in a note, "aims to create accessible and quality accommodation facilities in line with the company's business plan, which will be able to implement its hospitality proposal with a partnership of particular relevance and in attractive locations. The locations - we read further - are characterized by prestige and locations of great tourist interest."

For Ercolino Ranieri, managing director of Xenia, "the project with Piccola Casa contributes to the development of our Phi Hotels line of business, which will thus be able to expand its hospitality offerings not only in important locations but also with solutions that pay attention to sustainability and accessible tourism."

Xenia Hotellerie Solution on Friday closed at a par at EUR2.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.