(Alliance News) - Xenia Hôtellerie Solution Spa announced Sunday that it has strengthened its partnership with the Piccola Casa della Divina Provvidenza-Cottolengo in Turin. This partnership is geared toward the development of Xenia's ESG activities. The companies have reconfirmed the Welcome Aid project aimed at supporting activities to assist the underprivileged and disabled, and have initiated discussions for a new partnership project for the enhancement of some properties of the Piccola Casa della Divina Provvidenza-Cottolengo that can be used for accessible tourism accommodation activities.

To optimize the partnership's activities, Xenia and the Piccola Casa della Divina Provvidenza Cottolengo will dissolve the Panfilia social enterprise, a nonprofit company in which Xenia holds a 45 percent stake and is not yet active, whose purposes can be traced back to the initiatives already in place between the oartners.

The Piccola Casa della Divina Provvidenza - more commonly known, from the name of its founder, as the "Cottolengo" - is an entity founded in Turin in 1828 that operates on a nonprofit basis and has as its purpose the care and education of the neediest and most abandoned, healthy or sick people.

Xenia's stock on Friday closed in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR2.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

