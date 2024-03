Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, with a focus on epilepsy. The Company’s product pipeline includes XEN1101 (Focal Onset Seizures), XEN1101 (Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures), XEN1101 (Major Depressive Disorder) and NBI-921352 (NEUROCRINE). It is developing XEN1101, a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel opener, for the treatment of epilepsy, MDD and potentially other neurological disorders. Its XEN1101 Phase III epilepsy program includes two identical Phase III clinical trials, called X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, that are designed closely after the Phase IIb X-TOLE clinical trial. Its Phase III X-ACKT clinical trial is intended to support potential regulatory submissions in an additional epilepsy indication of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (PGTCS).