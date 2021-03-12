Log in
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(XENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $115 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

03/12/2021 | 12:20pm EST
BURNABY, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,135,135 common shares, which includes 810,810 shares sold upon the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,081,081 common shares. The common shares were offered at a public offering price of $18.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants were offered at a price of $18.4999 per pre-funded warrant, with each pre-funded warrant having an exercise price of $0.0001. The aggregate gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, were approximately $115.0 million.

Jefferies, Stifel, and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the common shares offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 3, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on June 12, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021 and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388; from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, Attn: Syndicate, or by phone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687, or by email: prospectus@williamblair.com. 

No securities were offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Xenon Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -54,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 860 M 860 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 24,7x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,13 $
Last Close Price 21,31 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Neil Pimstone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Mortimer President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael M. Tarnow Chairman
Ernesto Aycardi Chief Medical Officer
Michael R. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.38.56%860
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.9.70%79 278
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.97%55 930
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.55%52 192
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.14%48 944
BEIGENE, LTD.24.32%29 425
