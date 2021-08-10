Log in
    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(XENE)
  Report
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

08/10/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in one-on-one investor meetings as well as a virtual panel discussion at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.

Panel Topic:“Got My Mind Set On You - Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets”
  
Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021
  
Time:11:30 am – 12 pm Eastern Time
  
Panelist:Dr. Simon Pimstone, Executive Chair of the Board

Additional details along with a link to the live webcast can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Maria McClean
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 671 M 671 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
Ian C. Mortimer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherry Aulin Chief Financial Officer
Simon Neil Pimstone Executive Chairman
Sheila M. Grant Senior VP-Research & Development Operations
Michael R. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.6.57%671
BIONTECH SE448.61%108 015
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.06%85 836
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.29.74%64 576
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS26.44%63 830
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.21%51 989