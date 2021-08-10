Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in one-on-one investor meetings as well as a virtual panel discussion at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.



Panel Topic: “Got My Mind Set On You - Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets” Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 11:30 am – 12 pm Eastern Time Panelist: Dr. Simon Pimstone, Executive Chair of the Board

Additional details along with a link to the live webcast can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.



About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

