    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(XENE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
39.39 USD   +3.12%
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

04/21/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
BURNABY, British Columbia, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a company presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario from April 25-26, 2023.

Company Presentation Details:
  
Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  
Time:11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time)
  
Webcast:Register here
  
Presenter: Ian Mortimer, President and CEO

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


