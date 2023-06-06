Advanced search
    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(XENE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
40.01 USD   +1.29%
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
06/02Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01Transcript : Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/06/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA.

Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
  
Date:Monday, June 12, 2023
  
Time:10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time)
  
Webcast:Register here
  
Presenters:Ian Mortimer, President and CEO
Sherry Aulin, CFO
  

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


