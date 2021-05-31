Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XENE   CA98420N1050

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(XENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/31/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the following investor conference:

  • Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here.

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contact:
Maria McClean
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
04:01pXenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Con..
GL
05/11XENON PHARMACEUTICALS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
05/11XENON PHARMACEUTICALS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05/11XENON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Posts Wider Net Loss, Lower Revenue in Q1
MT
05/11XENON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (XENE) XENON PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q1 Re..
MT
05/11XENON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Earnings Flash (XENE) XENON PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q1 ..
MT
05/11Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provid..
GL
05/10XENON PHARMACEUTICALS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provid..
PU
05/07XENON PHARMACEUTICALS  : SMBC Nikko Starts Xenon Pharmaceuticals at Outperform, ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,89 $
Last Close Price 18,47 $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Neil Pimstone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian C. Mortimer President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael M. Tarnow Chairman
Sheila M. Grant Senior VP-Research & Development Operations
Michael R. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.20.09%757
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.47%82 914
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.11%62 897
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.72%54 007
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.00%52 030
BIONTECH SE150.25%49 270