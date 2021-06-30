Xeriant Appoints Expert in Advanced Materials, Dave Zajac, to its Advisory Board

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announced today the appointment of Dave Zajac to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately. Zajac will play an important role in the testing, certification and commercialization of newly sourced advanced materials and chemicals.

Xeriant signed a binding agreement in January with its affiliate, Xeriant Europe, to represent and exclusively distribute advanced materials and technologies to companies in the U.S. and select international territories. Due diligence is underway, and a definitive agreement between the entities will be finalized upon completion, which is expected in July. Xeriant is in active discussions with companies to execute long-term contracts to purchase Movychem’s Retacell™ fire protectant and XERI-MC lubricants, as soon as the products are certified in accordance with U.S. standards. The global market for fire protection products is expected to reach $4.5T by 2030, with lubricant products growing to $219B over the same period.

“The addition of Dave Zajac to our Advisory Board demonstrates Xeriant’s commitment to accelerating the development and commercialization of breakthrough advanced materials and chemicals. Dave’s broad range of executive, financial, and technical experience, along with his extensive industry relationships, are invaluable as we move forward,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Zajac has over 40 years of experience as a seasoned building materials executive and held leadership positions with a number of international corporations in the architectural and industrial coatings industries. His background includes advisory work for private equity firms, which lead to several mergers and acquisitions in the building products space, and acted as CEO to run and integrate the newly combined businesses. At PPG Industries, a global Fortune 500 company, he was General Manager of its Architectural Coatings Division which included Pittsburgh Paints, Lucite Paints and Olympic Stains. Dave is currently President and CEO of AMF Building Products, a manufacturer of aluminum building products used in the construction of multifamily, commercial, and residential properties. Zajac founded AMF in 2010, after purchasing WeatherGuard Building Products from a private equity firm.

Dave Zajac commented “These technologies could be groundbreaking in the building materials industry alone, and I look forward to working with Xeriant to successfully shepherd these opportunities from certification through sales.”

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

About Xeriant Europe

Xeriant Europe s.r.o., headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, was founded with the purpose of uncovering leading-edge green technologies with applications in aerospace, primarily from the Czech Republic, and promoting them on the world market, especially in the U.S. The company’s focus is on unique products that are either already being sold or are close to commercialization.

