Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Xeris’ Chairman and CEO, will present an overview of the Company at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 12:00 pm Pacific Time. To access the presentation, please visit “Events” on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris also has a robust pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol™ and XeriJect®, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

