Wall Street takes a breather on last trading day of 2021

* Three main indexes headed for best three-year gain since
1999
* Xeris Biopharma soars after FDA approval for drug
* Indexes up: Dow dips 0.06%, S&P, Nasdaq flat
Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks paused on Friday, after a
stunning recent rally put Wall Street's main indexes on pace to
finish the year with handsome gains driven by massive stimulus,
vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation.
Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with
energy — the best performing sector of 2021 — leading
the charge higher.
The S&P 500 and Dow hit peaks this week, as optimism from
early data suggesting the Omicron variant was less virulent than
other strains outweighed worries from a record-high surge in
U.S. cases and warnings of disruptions ahead.
On New Year's Eve, thousands of flights within the United
States and internationally were delayed and hundreds were
canceled, partly due to rampant surge in COVID-19 infections.
"With no major market drivers and no important events
scheduled, we do expect a quiet trading activity," Charalambos
Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, wrote in a note.
"However, let's not forget that due to thin liquidity, a
sudden market-related headline may be enough to cause
overstretched reactions."
Aiding the broader upbeat sentiment was a string of upbeat
data this week, including a report that showed no impact yet of
the rampant jump in infections on the U.S. labor market,
although market action has been choppy in thin holiday trading.
At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 23.27 points, or 0.06%, at 36,374.81, the S&P 500
was down 0.15 points at 4,778.58, and the Nasdaq Composite
was down 2.99 points, or 0.02%, at 15,738.57.
The benchmark S&P 500 is set to exit the year 27% higher,
with energy sector's 47.4% jump outperforming all other
sector indexes. Real estate and technology
sectors, up 44% and 34% respectively over the past year, were
the next best performers.
The blue-chip Dow is set to rise 19%, while the
tech-laden Nasdaq is on pace to climb 22%.
As investors prepare to ring in the New Year, fourth-quarter
earnings, the pace of monetary policy tightening, and midterm
elections in the U.S. Congress will be key in determining the
path forward for stock markets.
Among other individual companies, Xeris Biopharma Holdings
Inc jumped 22.2% after the company's drug Recorlev
received an approval for treating adult patients with Cushing's
syndrome, a rare hormonal disorder.
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its
Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and
trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing. It shares
however, edged 0.2% higher.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.09-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 27 new lows.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)