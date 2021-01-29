Log in
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XERS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xeris Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

01/29/2021 | 04:06pm EST
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on January 27, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 16,000 shares of its common stock to 38 new employee(s) under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest over a period of four years, either 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, or 36% on 18 months after the grant date with the remaining 64% vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The restricted stock units will vest over a period of four years in equal annual installments, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. All equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke®. Its proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -87,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 255 M 255 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 5,21 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul R. Edick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Shannon President & Chief Operating Officer
Barry M. Deutsch Chief Financial Officer
Steven Prestrelski Chief Scientific Officer
Ken Johnson SVP-Clinical Development & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.89%255
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.02%81 078
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.47%61 919
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-2.67%59 819
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.79%53 434
BEIGENE, LTD.23.22%29 031
