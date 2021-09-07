Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XERS   US98422L1070

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XERS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xeris Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview of the Company during the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference held virtually this year from September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning Sept 13, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed by visiting ‘Upcoming Events’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.xerispharma.com.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke®. Its proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow Xeris on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including statements regarding the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, expectations regarding clinical data or results from planned clinical trials, the timing or likelihood of regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates, the timing and likelihood of the consummation of the Strongbridge Biopharma acquisition, the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets, the timing or likelihood of identifying potential development and commercialization partnerships, the potential utility of its formulation platforms and other statements containing the words "will," "would," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations, its reliance on third-party suppliers for Gvoke® and Ogluo®, the regulatory approval of its product candidates, its ability to market and sell its products, if approved, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Xeris’ subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Xeris expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:09pXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Inv..
BU
09/02INVESCO LTD : Form 8.3 - Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc
AQ
09/02FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
DJ
09/01XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Enrollment in Phase 1 Trial of Hypothyroidism ..
MT
09/01XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Enrollment of Its Phase 1 Study of Levothyroxi..
BU
09/01Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Completes Enrollment of Its Phase 1 Study of Levo..
CI
08/31STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA : Says Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote in Favor ..
MT
08/31XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Second Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lew..
AQ
08/30XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : ISS Recommends Xeris, Strongbridge Shareholders Vote in ..
MT
08/30XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,72 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul R. Edick Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Patrick Shannon President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Pieper Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven Prestrelski Chief Scientific Officer
Ken Johnson SVP-Clinical Development & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-44.72%181
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.52%90 224
BIONTECH SE310.08%80 740
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.67%70 653
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.77%64 096
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.20%51 380