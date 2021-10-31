01/11/2021 - Xero News November 2021

The latest in product, ecosystem, partnerships and business at Xero
What we've been working on
Deep dive
The future of reporting at Xero
We recently unveiled thefuture of reporting on the Xero platform, including a series of technology and design updates to be made available over the next six months. As part of our investment in 'new' reports, the updates will help business owners, accountants and bookkeepers easily customise reports, get answers fast and streamline their financial analysis.
The announced improvements to new reports include greater control over accounts and balances in the Account Transactions report, and powerful one-click settings that tailors reports to suit each business'
unique needs. There are also enhancements to report styles in Xero HQ, giving users the ability to change font sizes, as well as add preset and custom watermarks.
Xero's award-winning expenses functionality added to Xero Me
We've launched a reimagined version of our employee self-service app, Xero Me, which now includes our award- winning Xero Expenses functionality. Xero Me is quickly evolving to become Xero's central place for employees to manage critical people processes themselves.
By integrating Xero Expenses technology into Xero Me, employees of small businesses using Xero Payroll in Australia, New Zealand and the UK can now submit expense claims in the same place they access payslips, submit timesheets and manage leave requests.
In other regions, Xero Me has expenses-only functionality, giving employees a fast and easy way to submit expense claims.
Submit to HMRC
Xero updates
We've made a number of updates on the Xero platform over the past month.
Global
Simplifying access to commonly used reports
New one-click access to common formats allows users to quickly navigate to commonly used date ranges and periods for income statements and balance sheets.
Common formats can now be accessed from the overflow menu and via a collapsible side panel within the report.
Text blocks and footers in reports
We've enhanced reports for advisors, adding an
'insert content' menu button to all reports in report view.
This allows users to quickly add text blocks and footers without needing to open the layout editor.
Progress invoice templates in
WorkflowMax
In WorkflowMax, invoices will now show more detail about the progress of a job compared to the original quote - thanks to updated fields on the custom print invoice template. Users can add new merge fields that will pull in detailed information about quoted and estimated amounts, previous invoice amounts, total claimed and unclaimed amounts as well as the remaining balance.
Filtering expenses in Xero
Analytics Plus
Xero Analytics Plus users can now customise the table of expenses to include the line items most important to them. Quick options allow users to display either the largest expenses or the expenses that have been increased the most. Users can also select a custom list of expense codes to better fit their needs.
Better visibility of repeat invoices
When creating an invoice in new invoicing that has been generated from a repeat template, a notification banner will now appear, notifying them of the invoice's frequency, as well as directly linking to the repeat invoice template itself. This change will help users gain better visibility at a glance and stay on top of invoicing activity.
Using the Xero Sign add-on within document packs can be a seamless way for users to obtain signatures on important documents. Each new Xero Sign account created within document packs will now automatically have a starter bundle of 25 free transactions included, with 14 days to try them out. These apply whether a return or document is sent from within document packs or Xero Tax.
AU & NZ
Send and receive attachments when e-invoicing
When sending an e-invoice from Xero, the option to attach a PDF version will now be set to 'on' as the default option, so the recipient will always have their PDF copy to hand.
Incoming e-invoices will also appear in draft bills with their own accompanying PDF attachments as standard.
United States
Faster access to reports
The new report centre allows users to group reports under clear headings that can be collapsed or expanded. We've also added the option to toggle report descriptions on or off, as well as enhanced search functionality so users can easily search for a report even if they don't know the name.
United Kingdom
Preparing for Making Tax Digital
The HMRC has delayed Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) until April 2024 in the UK. This step is a recognition from the government that businesses are still facing challenges as we emerge from the pandemic and gives accountants, bookkeepers and businesses more time to prepare.
HMRC has confirmed it will still be running its MTD for ITSA pilot from April 2022. At Xero, we're committed to providing a solution for our partners with clients who wish to join this pilot. In the meantime, Xero partners can use Xero Tax for personal tax to make it a more simple transition in the lead up to April 2024.
Xero business news
Global
Xero's ecosystem developers turn downturn into innovation
During the pandemic,we asked our developer ecosystemwhat challenges and opportunities they had been facing and how we could better support them. Thisin-depthresearch - comprising more than 1400 app, developer, financial services and enterprise partners - revealed the resiliency of our ecosystem community and just how much innovation took a front seat at the height of the pandemic.
Our ecosystem community seized the opportunity to do business in new ways during 2020. 78 percent of the ecosystem cited 'being better able to adapt than competitors' as crucial to success in 2021, while 64 percent of those surveyed felt they had innovated more in 2020 than previous years.
Innovation is at the heart of our ecosystem community, and our community has shown remarkable resiliency. Almost three-quarters (74 percent) of the Xero ecosystem community believe they have identified new business opportunities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 72 percent saw the development of tailored solutions for their customers as a key opportunity going forward.
Canada
New Business Boost program with Grant Thornton
We've partnered with Grant Thornton in Canada to make life better for people in small business, and support and elevate women entrepreneurs as they drive their business forward.
Five businesses will be selected to participate in Business Boost, a 30-day,growth-focused program that empowers women-owned small and medium-sized businesses. It
is anticipated that the combination of Grant Thornton's experience and Xero's technology will help businesses enjoy greater productivity, efficiency and data-driven, growth- focused insights.
The program includes a two-year subscription to Xero, a customised cloud accounting solution from a Grant Thornton advisor (including setup and support), staff training on adopting cloud accounting, and a set of KPIs to drive and measure success from the program.