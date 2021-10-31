01/11/2021 - Xero News November 2021

Deep dive

The future of reporting at Xero

We recently unveiled the future of reporting on the Xero platform, including a series of technology and design updates to be made available over the next six months. As part of our investment in 'new' reports, the updates will help business owners, accountants and bookkeepers easily customise reports, get answers fast and streamline their financial analysis.

The announced improvements to new reports include greater control over accounts and balances in the Account Transactions report, and powerful one-click settings that tailors reports to suit each business'

unique needs. There are also enhancements to report styles in Xero HQ, giving users the ability to change font sizes, as well as add preset and custom watermarks.

