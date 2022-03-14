Australian shares rise as Ukraine hopes lift sentiment; banks shine

* Financials lead gains; tech stocks up
* Commodity-linked shares biggest drag
* Ampol up 3% after selling NZ petrol unit
March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% on
Monday, aided by gains in financial and healthcare stocks, as
global investor sentiment was boosted by hopes for progress in
peace talks between Ukraine and Russia even as the conflict
continued to escalate.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% higher at 7,419.4.
The benchmark had dropped 0.9% on Friday, posting its worst
weekly performance since Feb. 25.
Even as Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the
border with Poland on Sunday, both sides showed promising signs
for prospects of talks.
Heightened geopolitical tensions, along with surging global
inflation, have weighed on riskier assets since late February,
with markets closely eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move
to rein in higher prices.
The Fed is widely expected to lift rates by 25 basis points
in its meeting later this week, while the Bank of England is
seen raising rates to 0.75% on Thursday.
In Australia, financials emerged as the top gainers
on the benchmark index, rising about 2.5% to their highest since
Feb. 24. The 'Big Four' banks advanced between 1% and 2%.
"The Australian market seems to be having a relief rally for
the day and also considering that there is no impetus for the
Federal Reserve to change its stance as far as raising rates
goes, the banks are taking some solace from that," Brad Smoling,
managing director, Smoling Stockbroking, said.
Technology stocks rose 0.6%, with Xero Ltd
gaining 1.2%, while healthcare shares climbed more than
2%.
Among losers, miners fell the most, down 0.7% as
iron ore futures slumped after rising COVID-19 cases in China,
the world's largest steel producer, fuelled economic slowdown
worries.
Energy shares reversed course to close slightly
lower, as crude prices slipped from multi-year highs, while gold
stocks dipped about 0.4% as investors left the metal for
riskier assets.
Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd rose 3.2% on selling its
New Zealand unit Gull for NZ$572 million ($389.53 million).
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped
about 0.1%, or 16.3 points.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)