    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
Australian shares rise as Ukraine hopes lift sentiment; banks shine

03/14/2022 | 02:19am EDT
* Financials lead gains; tech stocks up

* Commodity-linked shares biggest drag

* Ampol up 3% after selling NZ petrol unit

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% on Monday, aided by gains in financial and healthcare stocks, as global investor sentiment was boosted by hopes for progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia even as the conflict continued to escalate.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% higher at 7,419.4. The benchmark had dropped 0.9% on Friday, posting its worst weekly performance since Feb. 25.

Even as Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides showed promising signs for prospects of talks.

Heightened geopolitical tensions, along with surging global inflation, have weighed on riskier assets since late February, with markets closely eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move to rein in higher prices.

The Fed is widely expected to lift rates by 25 basis points in its meeting later this week, while the Bank of England is seen raising rates to 0.75% on Thursday.

In Australia, financials emerged as the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising about 2.5% to their highest since Feb. 24. The 'Big Four' banks advanced between 1% and 2%.

"The Australian market seems to be having a relief rally for the day and also considering that there is no impetus for the Federal Reserve to change its stance as far as raising rates goes, the banks are taking some solace from that," Brad Smoling, managing director, Smoling Stockbroking, said.

Technology stocks rose 0.6%, with Xero Ltd gaining 1.2%, while healthcare shares climbed more than 2%.

Among losers, miners fell the most, down 0.7% as iron ore futures slumped after rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world's largest steel producer, fuelled economic slowdown worries.

Energy shares reversed course to close slightly lower, as crude prices slipped from multi-year highs, while gold stocks dipped about 0.4% as investors left the metal for riskier assets.

Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd rose 3.2% on selling its New Zealand unit Gull for NZ$572 million ($389.53 million).

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped about 0.1%, or 16.3 points. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED 2.63% 28.87 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.75% 0.7242 Delayed Quote.0.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.26% 1.30154 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7819 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.0913 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.013046 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.45% 0.67828 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
S&P/ASX 200 1.21% 7149.4 Real-time Quote.-5.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.59% 125.503 Delayed Quote.77.81%
XERO LIMITED 0.88% 93.6 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 086 M 741 M 741 M
Net income 2022 -0,94 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net cash 2022 61,7 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 331 441x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 809 M 10 099 M 10 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 187
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 99,43 NZD
Average target price 135,37 NZD
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
David Ingle Thodey Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Lee Hatton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XERO LIMITED-34.40%10 099
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.77%207 636
SAP SE-20.27%127 963
SERVICENOW INC.-21.10%102 430
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.74%34 132
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.05%19 739