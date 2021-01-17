Xero : 12/01/2021 - Xero expands partnership with Carr, Riggs & Ingram to support accounting and advisory services for businesses

MEDIA RELEASE
Xero expands partnership with Carr, Riggs & Ingram to support accounting
and advisory services for businesses
Plays key role in growing the firm's outsourced accounting practice
Denver - January 12, 2021 - Xero ,the global small business platform, today announced it has extended its relationship with Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors(CRI), one of the top 25 nationally ranked full-service accounting and advisory firms that serves more than 100,000 clients across the United States.
CRI will expand its use of the Xero platform throughout its firm to provide clients with real-time and relevant insights into their business' health and performance.
CRI also selected Xero as a key component of its outsourced accounting, or client accounting services, practice - one of CRI's fastest growing service lines. Many of the firm's business clients rely on CRI to assist with accounting tasks including creating financial statements and management reports, accounts payable and accounts receivable processing, and payroll.
Xero's cloud-based accounting platform enables CRI to work collaboratively with, and provide advisory services to, clients so they can understand their company's financial health in real-time and make timely decisions around how to better manage their businesses.
"Client Accounting Services is a major focus for CRI, and we have big goals, both as a firm and
for our clients, and partnering with Xero allows us to meet and exceed those goals," said Bill Carr, CRI Managing Partner. "Their emphasis on client experience and support mirrors the expectations we have set for ourselves within CRI-and their technology allows us to propel our client accounting services forward efficiently and seamlessly, all the while increasing productivity for both our firm and our
clients."
When evaluating technology to roll out its outsourced accounting practice, CRI selected Xero for its ability to integrate with over 800 third-party applications. These features allow Xero to address the specific needs of a wide variety of CRI's clients, which span industries ranging from construction, government, financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing and distribution, and more.
"Over the last few years, we've seen how CRI has been a trailblazer in the way they leverage technology to automate processes and work more efficiently with clients so they can focus on providing valuable advisory services," said Tony Ward, President, Americas at Xero. "We look forward
to deepening our partnership and growing with CRI as they accelerate their advisory and outsourced accounting practice and bring the benefits of Xero's real-time reporting and powerful insights to even more businesses."
The 2018 CAS Benchmark Surveyfrom CPA.com and AICPA reveals that client accounting services is one of the fastest growing service lines among CPA firms in the United States, with 30 percent of leading CAS firms using the Xero platform.
To learn more about outsourced accounting, CRI will be hosting the third installment of their
"Accounting & Business Outsourcing" webinar series on January 14. Register todayto learn more.
About Xero
Xerois a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with 2.45 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and 200 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and recognised by IDC MarketScapeas a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabledsmall business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.
About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.
