Xero : 12/01/2021 - Xero expands partnership with Carr, Riggs & Ingram to support accounting and advisory services for businesses

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero expands partnership with Carr, Riggs & Ingram to support accounting

and advisory services for businesses

Plays key role in growing the firm's outsourced accounting practice

Denver - January 12, 2021 - Xero​ ,​the​ global small business platform, today announced it has extended its relationship with Carr,​ Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors​(CRI), one of the top 25 nationally ranked full-service accounting and advisory firms that serves more than 100,000 clients across the United States.

CRI will expand its use of the Xero platform throughout its firm to provide clients with real-time and relevant insights into their business' health and performance.

CRI also selected Xero as a key component of its outsourced accounting, or client accounting services, practice - one of CRI's fastest growing service lines. Many of the firm's business clients rely on CRI to assist with accounting tasks including creating financial statements and management reports, accounts payable and accounts receivable processing, and payroll.

Xero's cloud-based accounting platform enables CRI to work collaboratively with, and provide advisory services to, clients so they can understand their company's financial health in real-time and make timely decisions around how to better manage their businesses.

"Client Accounting Services is a major focus for CRI, and we have big goals, both as a firm and

for our clients, and partnering with Xero allows us to meet and exceed those goals," said Bill Carr, CRI Managing Partner. "Their emphasis on client experience and support mirrors the expectations we have set for ourselves within CRI-and their technology allows us to propel our client accounting services forward efficiently and seamlessly, all the while increasing productivity for both our firm and our

clients."

When evaluating technology to roll out its outsourced accounting practice, CRI selected Xero for its ability to integrate with over 800 third-party applications. These features allow Xero to address the specific needs of a wide variety of CRI's clients, which span industries ranging from construction, government, financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing and distribution, and more.

"Over the last few years, we've seen how CRI has been a trailblazer in the way they leverage technology to automate processes and work more efficiently with clients so they can focus on providing valuable advisory services," said Tony Ward, President, Americas at Xero. "We look forward