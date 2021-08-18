Xero : 18/08/2021 - Xero and Figured announced as “AgTech Finance Solution of the Year” by AgTech Breakthrough Awards

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero and Figured announced as "AgTech Finance Solution of the Year" by AgTech

Breakthrough Awards

Xero and Figured bring breakthrough farm financial management sofware solution to

agriculture sector

Denver, CO - August 18, 2021 - Xero, the small business accounting platform and Figured, the farm financial management sofware, today announced they have been selected as joint winners of the "AgTech Finance Solution of the Year" award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards are conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today.

The Xero cloud accounting platform integrates seamlessly with Figured to provide farmers and their advisors the tools to help better track and manage their farm's finances and plan for the future. Xero works hand-in-hand with Figured, cloud-based farm financial management sofware that can help farmers respond to changes in global trading conditions, the prices of key agricultural commodities and critical inputs such as feed and fuel. It can also help them model the long-term financial impacts of decisions, such as succession plans, machinery or land purchases, as well as tracking livestock, dairy and crop production.

Xero's mobile app provides the freedom to work from anywhere and manage finances from the field, tractor or truck. Users can sync their bank feeds to pull through financial data and reconcile transactions on the move, create and send invoices from the field, scan bills and receipts from the phone and keep track of business performance.

With information stored in the cloud, Xero and Figured provide flexibility to access data from anywhere while keeping financial information protected with the security of cloud-based sofware. Additionally, year-end financial information can stay updated and ready to access when it comes to tax season.

"Xero eliminates the need to spend hours chasing or collecting paperwork and manually inputting it into spreadsheets on a desktop computer. When Xero is synced with third-party agriculture apps like Figured for production and forecasting tracking, farmers can know where their business stands and make informed decisions to help determine their farm's future," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "The simplicity of Xero paired with Figured means farmers can eficiently get the insights they need and focus their time and energy on the business of farming. Congratulations to Xero and Figured for being our choice for 'AgTech Finance Solution of the Year.'"

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm