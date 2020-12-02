Xero : 2013

MARKET RELEASE

Xero announces settlement of US$700m zero coupon convertible notes due 2025

WELLINGTON, 3 December 2020 - Further to the announcements by Xero Limited (ASX: XRO) ("Xero")

on 24 November and 25 November, Xero is pleased to announce the settlement of US$700 million zero

coupon convertible notes due 2025 (the "Offering") and the concurrent repurchase of US$297,000,000

of the Guaranteed Convertible Notes due 2023 ("Existing Notes") for a total consideration of

US$666,408,600. As part of the buyback consideration in respect of the Existing Notes, Xero has issued

3,750,005 ordinary shares amounting to US$374,235,360.23 based on the Reference Share Price of

A$135.86.

The convertible notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX - ST) at

9am (SGT) on 3 December 2020.

Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc acted as Joint Lead

Managers on the Offering.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes, Xero (through its wholly owned subsidiary,

Xero Investments Limited) intends to commence redemption of the remaining Existing Notes which

were not repurchased under the concurrent repurchase conducted with the Offering (representing an

aggregate principal face value of US$3,000,000).

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Chair of the Board

Contact

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with 2.45 million subscribers

globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial

data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and

200 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020, Xero was included in the

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide

SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

Xero Limited (XRO) Registered Address www.xero.com

NZ Company no. 1830488 19-23 Taranaki St

ARBN 160 661 183 Te Aro

Wellington 6011

Toby Langley - Investor Relations

Mobile: +61 (450) 223995

toby.langley@xero.com

Kate McLaughlin - Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 5334529

kate.mclaughlin@xero.com