Xero : 26/07/2021 - Xero teams up with UOB to help SMEs in Singapore go digital

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero teams up with UOB to help SMEs in Singapore go digital

Expanded partnership will help businesses thrive through digitalisation

Singapore - 26 July, 2021 - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with UOB1, ofering small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that qualify for the UOB Start Digitalpack six months' free access to its cloud accounting platform2. The initiative reinforces UOB and Xero's commitment to help SMEs become more competitive and resilient through digitalisation.

As SMEs cope with the disruptions and uncertainty arising from the pandemic, many are looking for ways to improve their accounting processes for real-time visibility into their finances. According to the UOB SME Outlook 2021 Study, accounting is the top process that SMEs are looking to digitise, with one in three respondents stating their intention to do so. This comes as a Xero studyfound that almost two-thirds (65 percent) of SMEs in Singapore indicated cash flow and cost management as their most significant business challenges.

Xero's cloud accounting solution is ofered as part of UOB BizSmart, the Bank's suite of digital solutions to help businesses improve their eficiency and lower their operating costs. The accounting solution is integrated with UOB's business banking account, enabling SMEs to import bank transaction data seamlessly. This makes it easy for businesses to reconcile their transactions and to have an up-to-date view of their financials.

Mr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director for Asia, Xero, said, "The COVID pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for SMEs as they continue to navigate ongoing business disruptions and economic uncertainty."

"Digital transformation has played a crucial role in the success and survival of many SMEs, and will continue to do so. We are inspired by the tens of thousands of Xero customers and businesses across Asia, who have thrived by implementing digital tools and solutions to develop greater resilience, eficiency, agility and productivity. Xero is proud to partner with UOB to support SMEs embarking on their digital journey as they recover and become stronger, more competitive and resilient for the future," Fitzgerald adds.

Mr. Lawrence Loh, Head of Group Business Banking at UOB, said, "The pandemic has driven home the benefits that technology ofers a business. Not only does it enable business continuity and survival, but given the challenges many businesses face, technology also has the potential to create revenue