Xero : 26/08/2021 - July NZ small business data shows consistent growth ahead of the lockdown

MEDIA RELEASE

July NZ small business data shows consistent growth ahead of the lockdown

Sales and jobs figures were up year-on-year in July 2021

Wellington - 26 August, 2021 - Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Indexfor July 2021, showing New Zealand small business sales rose a healthy 6.6% year-on-year (y/y) (adjusted)1 in July 2021, while jobs grew 5.3% y/y.

Xero's Managing Director for New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Craig Hudson, says the consistency of New Zealand's small business economy during the last few months is a strong indication of recovery.

"The July result highlights the consistency of the New Zealand recovery to date. Even sectors that have taken longer to rebuild, such as hospitality, have been able to maintain several months of positive sales growth which is now translating into jobs growth," says Hudson.

However, Kiwis will be anxiously waiting to see what the impacts of the August 2021 Alert Level Four lockdown will be for the small business economy.

"The decision to move into Alert Level Four last week will impact the small business economy across all industries, particularly for hospitality and retail which were hit hardest last time we went into lockdown," says Hudson.

"However, unlike 2020 when lockdowns were new to everyone, this time around we can point to data from Australia's recent lockdowns to get an idea of how the small business economy might react in New Zealand."

Australian small business economy slows under lockdowns

By the last week of July more than 50% of the Australian population was living under stay-at-home orders as the Delta strain of COVID-19 spread.

Restrictions in Greater Sydney (in NSW) covered the whole of July, impacting almost 25% of Australia's population, with Victoria (15-27 July) and South Australia (20-27 July) also moving to stay-at-home orders during the month.

Over the month, sales growth for Australian small businesses slowed to 2.9% y/y, a drop from the 11.2% y/y figure recorded in June.