Xero : 26/08/2021 - New Xero data reveals how lockdown restrictions across three states in July impacted Australian small business jobs and sales

Joseph Lyons, Managing Director Australia and Asia, Xero said, "The road to recovery hit a major bump in July. As half of the Australian population endured stay at home orders, we saw a significant impact on the performance of small business as measured by the Xero Small Business Index. The Index fell to its lowest result since December last year, with sales and jobs performance hit particularly hard."

Restrictions in Greater Sydney covered the whole of July, impacting almost 25% of Australia's population, while Victoria's lockdown lasted 15th to 27th July, and South Australia's was 20th to 27th July.

The Index fell 41 points to 101 points in July, reaching its lowest result since December 2020. The Index, sitting slightly above 100, reveals that overall small business performance in July was around average. This national reading, however, masks the significant diference across states.

Melbourne - 26 August, 2021 - Xero , the global small business platform, today released new data on the health of Australia's small business economy in July from the Xero Small Business Index . Based on aggregated and anonymised transactions from hundreds of thousands of small businesses, the Index is produced in partnership with Accenture and is part of the Xero Small Business Insights program.

"With lockdown restrictions in August spanning NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Northern Territory and the ACT, and the threat of the Delta variant not abating, small businesses right across the country are facing continued uncertainty. Government support packages are vital to the ongoing viability of the sector, particularly across hard hit industries such as arts and recreation, tourism and hospitality. Within communities, we must do everything we can to ensure people in small businesses feel our support," Lyons added.

Sales growth falls as restrictions set in

Nationally, sales in small business - adjusted using annualised two-year growth - rose just 2.9% year-on-year (y/y) in July. This is a slowdown from June's sales growth of 11.2% y/y and marks the slowest growth rate since January.

While every state experienced slower sales growth, NSW was the only state to see a decline in sales, with a decrease of 0.3% y/y, afer recording an increase of 11.1% y/y in June. Victoria experienced two-week lockdowns in June and July, yet July's sales growth of +4.4% y/y (adjusted) was much slower from the June figures of +10.1% y/y (adjusted). The week-long lockdown in South Australia also led to sofer sales growth of +1.5% y/y in July, compared to +11.4% y/y in June.

The hardest hit sectors in July were arts and recreation and hospitality, falling 9.2% and 6.5% y/y, respectively. Surprisingly, the information media and telecommunications sector also saw a fall in sales in the year to July (-0.2% y/y). Greater Sydney's first ban on construction activity in the final two weeks of July most likely contributed to weak sales growth in the construction sector of +2.4% (adjusted), down from +12.5% y/y in June.

Small business jobs continues to sofen

Small business jobs rose 2.6% y/y in July 2021. This marks a sofening in jobs growth compared to June (+4.4% y/y) and May (+5.9% y/y) and is the slowest jobs growth since February 2021.

Given the stay-at-home restrictions across Greater Sydney and Victoria, New South Wales (+0.4% y/y) and Victoria (+2.7% y/y) recorded the weakest jobs growth of the states. In contrast, jobs in Western Australia rose 6.7% y/y.

The sectors hardest hit by the lockdowns were arts and recreation, and hospitality with jobs falling 3.5% and 3.2% y/y, accordingly, as many businesses were forced to close once again.

Time to be paid reverses

The time it took small businesses to be paid by suppliers rose by 2.8 days to 23.3 days in July. This reverses its fall to record lows of 20.5 days in June. This reversal was not unexpected, however, as New Zealand and the United Kingdom saw a similar trend at the end of their financial years, back in March.

The late payments measure also reversed its June decline to a record low of 5.1 days, bouncing back to 6.7 days in July. This is broadly in line with data from the past 12 months and means that small businesses are being paid almost a week late on average.