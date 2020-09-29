MEDIA RELEASE

Xero partners with Beyond Blue to launch online mental health course for

small business advisors in Australia

The free online course is designed to give advisors the confidence and tools to support the

mental health of Australian small business owners

Melbourne - September​ 30, 2020​ - Xero​ ,​the​ global small business platform, today announced the release of a new online mental health course for small business advisors, developed in partnership with Beyond Blue.

The four-partcourse 'Mental​ wellbeing: support yourself and small businesses' has​ been created for small business advisors such as accountants and bookkeepers, to understand different ways to care for their own mental health and the wellbeing of their clients.

According to research​ from Xero,​42% of Australian small business owners are concerned about their own mental health and 44% are worried about the mental health of their employees. Analysis from a sentiment measurement tool, Mindset AI1​,​ also shows the predominant emotion of Australian small business owners in 2020 has been one of anxiety.

"Running a business is a highly rewarding experience but it can also have its challenges. Businesses regularly turn to their advisors during these challenging times and advisors often have to navigate tough conversations. In a year of great uncertainty, this has only been exacerbated," said Rebecca Gravestock, Director of People and Performance, Xero Australia and Asia.

"The course has been designed to help advisors understand more about mental health and how to provide support to someone who might be struggling, without them falling into the role of a psychologist or counsellor. Importantly, it also provides some tips for advisors on how to look after their own mental health and wellbeing," added Ms Gravestock.

Kate Carnell (AO), Beyond Blue Board Director and Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, said advisors played a crucial support role for people who run a business.

"Small business owners turn to established and trusted business networks for advice and support, particularly during tough times," said Ms Carnell.