  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Xero Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/05 11:57:02 pm EDT
84.06 AUD   -1.83%
06/05XERO : Application for quotation of securities - XRO
PU
06/05Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed
RE
06/02Australian shares set for third weekly gain on tech, miners boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xero : Application for quotation of securities - XRO

06/05/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

XERO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday June 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

XRO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

223

01/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

XERO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

160661183

1.3

ASX issuer code

XRO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XROAK : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XRO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

223

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

1/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 393 M 907 M 907 M
Net income 2023 42,5 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2023 86,9 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 348x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 14 180 M 9 238 M 9 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 784
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 94,84 NZD
Average target price 108,82 NZD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
David Ingle Thodey Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Lee Hatton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XERO LIMITED-39.46%9 238
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.68%191 547
SAP SE-25.05%117 442
SERVICENOW INC.-24.13%98 722
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.61%32 173
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.73%24 900