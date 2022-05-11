Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Xero Limited
  News
  Summary
    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/11 08:44:02 pm EDT
79.31 AUD   -8.81%
05:39pXero Focused on Lowering Opex Ratio After NZ$9.1 Million Fiscal Year Loss -- Update
DJ
05:09pXero Reports Annual Loss After Reinvesting Rising Revenue
DJ
05/06Australia shares slump as inflation woes hint at more rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xero Focused on Lowering Opex Ratio After NZ$9.1 Million Fiscal Year Loss -- Update

05/11/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Xero Ltd. aims to cut its operating expenses as a percentage of revenue over the next financial year after the cloud-accounting software provider's reinvestment pulled it to an annual loss.

The New Zealand-based company on Thursday reported a net loss for the 12 months through March of 9.1 million New Zealand dollars ($5.7 million), compared with a NZ$19.8 million profit a year earlier.

Revenue surged 29% to NZ$1.10 billion, with just NZ$41.7 million of the increase coming from the four businesses Xero acquired in the fiscal year.

Xero said that operating expenses including acquisition costs accounted for 84% of operating revenue. It hopes to cut that to closer to 80% in its 2023 fiscal year, although it said it could be as high as 85%.

It added that its long-term aspiration is to significantly reduce that ratio, although it didn't give a timeline.

Xero didn't pay a dividend and said it would maintain its preference to reinvest cash into the business in the interest of long-term shareholder value. It completed the acquisition of the Planday, Tickstar, TaxCycle and LOCATE Inventory businesses in its 2022 fiscal year and lifted its subscriber base by about 19% to 3.27 million.

The Australia-listed firm had 4784 full-time equivalent employees at the end of March, up 24% excluding the acquired businesses. Sales and marketing costs grew by 32% to NZ$405.7 million, which it said had helped drive subscriber growth and brand awareness.

Xero said the medium-term revenue profile of the Waddle lending platform it acquired in the prior fiscal year was less positive than previously anticipated. It recorded a NZ$30.6 million gain from reduced deferred consideration due on the acquisition, largely offset by a NZ$20.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1939ET

Financials
Sales 2022 1 085 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2022 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2022 123 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21 967x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 343 M 9 094 M 9 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 187
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 96,00 NZD
Average target price 130,06 NZD
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
David Ingle Thodey Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Lee Hatton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XERO LIMITED-37.89%9 096
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.83%193 521
SAP SE-26.61%113 009
SERVICENOW INC.-33.40%86 663
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.51%30 747
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-15.27%19 758