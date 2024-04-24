"The data from Xero Small Business Insights provides us with a critically important understanding of Australian small business performance. Against challenging economic conditions, it's very pleasing to see a promising start to the year and we're hopeful this momentum can continue. For small businesses looking at opportunities to grow or streamline operations in 2024, particularly as we head into the busy end-of-financial-year period, we'd encourage them to speak with their advisor, and review their biggest pain points and areas to improve productivity. There might be some accessible actions they can take, such as leveraging more tech tools," said Anthony Drury, Managing Director ANZ, Xero.
