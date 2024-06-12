Anthony Drury, Managing Director ANZ, Xero, said: "Our new research demonstrates that EOFY can be a difficult period for small businesses. It adds greater pressure on time, resources, and is compounded by the challenges they are facing in the current economic climate - from the rising cost of living, to a drop in small business labor productivity1. Our aim for this research is to highlight these common pain points around EOFY preparations, so we can provide practical tips for small businesses to use right now."
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Xero Limited published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 22:40:04 UTC.