Xero : Xerocon returning to Sydney September 2022

Melbourne - 15 March, 2022 - Xero , the global small business platform, today announced that Xerocon will return to Australia this year, taking place 7-8 September in Sydney.

Tickets are now available for the two-day conference which will, for the first time, be hosted at the International Convention Center (ICC) on Darling Harbour. Once referred to as the 'Coachella for accountants and bookkeepers', Xerocon will once again provide cloud accounting leaders from across Australia, New Zealand and Asia with the opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired.

Delegates will hear from industry leaders and gain expert insight into the newest Xero tools and features to help save time, grow their business and have a greater impact on their clients' success. The event will also provide professionals with the opportunity to connect and network, meet Xero App Store partners, and learn about the latest industry trends.

"For two years, due to ongoing lockdowns and restrictions, we haven't been able to host Xerocon in the APAC region. That's why we are so excited to once again be able to connect face-to-face with our vibrant accounting and bookkeeping community at Xerocon Sydney. There's genuinely nothing else like it," said Joseph Lyons, Managing Director Australia and Asia, Xero.

The Xerocon Sydney lineup so far includes Steve Vamos (Chief Executive Officer), Rachael Powell (Chief Customer Officer), and Anna Curzon (Chief Product Officer), with external speakers to be announced over the coming months.

This is the third Xerocon to be announced in 2022, and will follow London (20-21 July) and New Orleans (24-25 August).

In addition to educational keynote and breakout sessions, there will also be a Xerocon party, featuring live music and entertainment, and immersive experiences for teams to bond over. Previous Xerocons have featured karaoke rooms, bumper cars, virtual reality games and indoor cricket pitches. More session information will be shared in the coming months.

Xerocon is an unmissable event for accountants and bookkeepers who want to see the latest and greatest that Xero has to offer.

"Xerocon is an unmissable event for accountants and bookkeepers who want to see the latest and greatest that Xero has to offer while gaining invaluable insight from other industry leaders. It's also a chance for them to celebrate the year's achievements with their teams at one of the best wrap parties of the industry," said Lyons.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for 30 percent off standard ticket price until 30 June, and can be purchased here . Tickets to the wrap party can be purchased here . Find the latest updates, FAQs, speaker information and more here .

