Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Xero Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 01:10:17 am
93.14 AUD   -0.49%
05:00aXERO : Xerocon returning to Sydney September 2022
PU
03/14Australian shares rise as Ukraine hopes lift sentiment; banks shine
RE
03/11Australia shares end lower as markets prepare for rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xero : Xerocon returning to Sydney September 2022

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Melbourne - 15 March, 2022 -Xero, the global small business platform, today announced that Xerocon will return to Australia this year, taking place 7-8 September in Sydney.

Tickets are now available for the two-day conference which will, for the first time, be hosted at the International Convention Center (ICC) on Darling Harbour. Once referred to as the 'Coachella for accountants and bookkeepers', Xerocon will once again provide cloud accounting leaders from across Australia, New Zealand and Asia with the opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired.

Delegates will hear from industry leaders and gain expert insight into the newest Xero tools and features to help save time, grow their business and have a greater impact on their clients' success. The event will also provide professionals with the opportunity to connect and network, meet Xero App Store partners, and learn about the latest industry trends.

"For two years, due to ongoing lockdowns and restrictions, we haven't been able to host Xerocon in the APAC region. That's why we are so excited to once again be able to connect face-to-face with our vibrant accounting and bookkeeping community at Xerocon Sydney. There's genuinely nothing else like it," said Joseph Lyons, Managing Director Australia and Asia, Xero.

The Xerocon Sydney lineup so far includes Steve Vamos (Chief Executive Officer), Rachael Powell (Chief Customer Officer), and Anna Curzon (Chief Product Officer), with external speakers to be announced over the coming months.

This is the third Xerocon to be announced in 2022, and will follow London (20-21 July) and New Orleans (24-25 August).

In addition to educational keynote and breakout sessions, there will also be a Xerocon party, featuring live music and entertainment, and immersive experiences for teams to bond over. Previous Xerocons have featured karaoke rooms, bumper cars, virtual reality games and indoor cricket pitches. More session information will be shared in the coming months.

Xerocon is an unmissable event for accountants and bookkeepers who want to see the latest and greatest that Xero has to offer.

Joseph LyonsManaging Director, Australia and Asia

"Xerocon is an unmissable event for accountants and bookkeepers who want to see the latest and greatest that Xero has to offer while gaining invaluable insight from other industry leaders. It's also a chance for them to celebrate the year's achievements with their teams at one of the best wrap parties of the industry," said Lyons.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for 30 percent off standard ticket price until 30 June, and can be purchasedhere. Tickets to the wrap party can be purchasedhere. Find the latest updates, FAQs, speaker information and morehere.

ENDS

Media Contact

Xero Australia | Jessica Brophy | +61 431 268 549 | jess.brophy@xero.com

About Xero

Xerois a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 3 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. For three consecutive years (2020-2022), Xero has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and in 2020, Xero was recognized byIDC MarketScapeas a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

Xerois a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 3 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. For three consecutive years (2020-2022), Xero has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and in 2020, Xero was recognized byIDC MarketScapeas a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XERO LIMITED
05:00aXERO : Xerocon returning to Sydney September 2022
PU
03/14Australian shares rise as Ukraine hopes lift sentiment; banks shine
RE
03/11Australia shares end lower as markets prepare for rate hikes
RE
03/10XERO : ‘State of the Industry' report reveals more than half of Australian advisors ..
PU
03/07XERO : partners with Qantas Business Rewards to bring more benefits to Australian small bu..
PU
03/06XERO : Application for quotation of securities - XRO
PU
03/02XERO : Application for quotation of securities - XRO
PU
02/28XERO : News March 2022
PU
02/24Australian shares rise after Ukraine sell-off, tech stocks shine
RE
02/23Australian shares fall on Ukraine jitters; CIMIC Group soars
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XERO LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 087 M 738 M 738 M
Net income 2022 -0,95 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2022 65,2 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14 849x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 861 M 10 090 M 10 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 187
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 99,79 NZD
Average target price 133,43 NZD
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
David Ingle Thodey Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Lee Hatton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XERO LIMITED-33.82%10 090
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.63%205 635
SAP SE-18.99%130 423
SERVICENOW, INC.-23.73%99 020
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.18%33 838
HUBSPOT, INC.-41.49%18 346