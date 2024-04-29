Xero Limited is a software-as-a -service company. It operates a global small business platform which includes a core accounting solution, payroll, workforce management, expenses and projects. Its segments include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and International. It also has an ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions helping small businesses access a range of solutions from within its open platform to help them run their business and manage their finances. Its cloud-based platform allows small business customers and partners to access real-time data to manage their businesses, support compliance with accounting and tax requirements, collaborate and connect to other parties such as banks, financial services partners or ecosystem apps. The features and tools of its software platform include pay bills, claim expenses, bank connections, accept payments, and others. Its brands include Planday, WorkflowMax, Hubdoc, TaxCycle and Tickstar.

Sector Software