Deputy is the global people platform for hourly work. Its intuitive software strengthens employer-employee connections, streamlines compliance obligations, and revolutionises how hourly workers and businesses operate together, creating workplaces that thrive. Over 330,000 workplaces use Deputy to create better work-life experiences for 1.4 million scheduled workers globally. Visit www.deputy.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, the App Store or Google Play for more information.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Xero Limited published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2024 23:06:09 UTC.