Xero : 12/07/2021 - Liberty Tax Selects Xero as Preferred Cloud Accounting Platform

MEDIA RELEASE

Liberty Tax Selects Xero as Preferred Cloud Accounting Platform

New ofering for small businesses ofered exclusively on Xero

Denver, CO and Dallas, TX - July 12, 2021 - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced that Liberty Tax, with 2700 franchisees across the US and Canada, selected Xero as the preferred cloud accounting sofware for its new small business service ofering.

Liberty Tax has more than 12,000 tax professionals in the US and Canada providing tax preparation services for individuals and small businesses. The company will be expanding its services and launching a service for small businesses that includes monthly bookkeeping, payroll services and business loans. Liberty will rely on and integrate with Xero's cloud accounting sofware platform.

"We recognize the importance of our individual and small business clients and their need for real time access to their financial information to help inform decision making," said Brent Turner, CEO, Liberty Tax. "We believe combining the expertise of our tax professionals with the financial tools and insights the Xero platform provides will help boost the value we provide to our clients and members."

Historically, Liberty Tax has only ofered primarily tax return services. Standardizing on the Xero platform enables Liberty Tax franchisees to expand their oferings for clients and advise them year-round, rather than only during tax season. Liberty will expand the integration of the Liberty Tax Mobile app to provide connectivity to the Xero platform for a multitude of small business services - all accessible from the app on the client's phone. This marks the first development in a banking as a service model that Liberty Tax plans to ofer to individual and business clients.

Through the Xero platform, Liberty Tax professionals and their clients will also have access to insights on day-to-day and month-to-month activity, along with real-time views on key metrics such as cash flow, invoices and payments, and business forecasting.

"Over the past year, we've seen companies accelerate their digital transformation eforts in order to adapt to rapidly changing environments," said Tony Ward, President, Americas at Xero. "Cloud adoption and gaining real time visibility of financial data, coupled with advisory services from Liberty Tax professionals, can help supercharge small business success."

Xero also integrates with more than 1,000 third-party apps, ofering small businesses the opportunity to find solutions that are best suited for their industry and unique needs. The Xero ecosystem can help Liberty Tax unlock greater eficiencies and bring on more complex clients.

ENDS