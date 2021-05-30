Xero : 31/05/2021 - Xero appoints Joseph Lyons as Managing Director of Xero Australia and Asia

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero appoints Joseph Lyons as Managing Director of Xero Australia and Asia

Trent Innes to step down as Managing Director of Xero Australia and Asia in July

Melbourne - 31 May, 2021 - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced that afer eight years at Xero, Australia and Asia Managing Director Trent Innes has decided to step down from his role. Xero EGM Global Sales, Joseph Lyons has been appointed to the role from 1 July 2021, with Innes remaining in the business until September to continue the handover of responsibilities.

Lyons joined Xero 18 months ago to lead Xero's global sales team. Prior to joining, he held senior leadership roles across a range of functions and sectors including technology, financial services and healthcare. Most recently, for over five years, Lyons was a member of the executive leadership team at ASX-listed REA Group.

Rachael Powell, Xero's Chief Customer Oficer, commented: "Under Trent's leadership, Xero has grown Australian subscribers from 300,000 to over 1.1 million. We thank Trent for his enormous contribution and wish him all the best for the future. We're delighted Joseph is stepping into the Managing Director role starting in July. Joseph has deep experience across a number of industries and diverse leadership roles in technology, financial services and healthcare. Since joining Xero, Joseph has led our global sales activities, giving him a deep understanding of our partners and customers, and has a strong understanding of Xero's global strategy and operations."

Outgoing Managing Director Trent Innes commented: "I have absolutely loved my time at Xero - it has been the best place I've worked in my career. I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the past eight years, and feel now is the right time to pursue new opportunities. Afer a sustained period of high growth in both Xero Australia and Asia, the business and our teams are in excellent shape and it's the right time for me to hand over to Joseph to lead the next chapter of growth. I wish Joseph and the team at Xero every success going forward."

Incoming Managing Director for Australia and Asia, Joseph Lyons, commented: "I'm excited about the opportunity to build on what our teams across Australia and Asia have achieved so far, and I'm looking forward to supporting the success of our partner community and small business customers. In the 18 months I've been at Xero I've had the chance to work with many of our partners and small business owners and I'm committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to achieve their goals and growth aspirations."

