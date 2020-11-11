Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Xero Limited    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
122.71 AUD   +6.66%
05:58pXero's Net Profit Jumps as Customer Growth Continues in Pandemic -- Update
DJ
04:46pXERO : Net Profit, Subscriber Base Rise in 1st Half
DJ
11/09XERO LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xero's Net Profit Jumps as Customer Growth Continues in Pandemic -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 05:58pm EST

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Xero Ltd.'s first-half net profit increased sharply as the cloud accounting firm managed to sustain customer growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australia-listed, New Zealand-based firm on Thursday reported net profit for the six months through September of 34.5 million New Zealand dollars (US$23.8 million), compared with NZ$1.3 million a year earlier. Revenue was up 21% on-year to NZ$409.8 million.

Xero added 396,000 new subscribers since the end of fiscal 2020, when it reported a maiden first annual profit but warned the coronavirus would weigh on fiscal 2021. Its total subscriber base now stands at 2.45 million despite the rate of customer growth slowing from the second half of fiscal 2020.

Xero also it had lifted product development spend by 29% on-year to a record NZ$139.9 million in an effort to support customers through the pandemic, outpacing operating revenue growth of 21%. Offsetting that, it cut sales and marketing costs by 10% on-year.

Xero said some uncertainty was likely to remain, but that its focus on long-term growth, combined with a return to more normal market conditions, is expected to drive a return to positive sales and marketing cost growth. It did not say by when and did not provide full-year guidance.

The company again declined to pay a dividend.

Subscriber numbers grew in every market, while monthly recurring revenue churn was consistent on a year earlier at 1.11%, despite some volatility through the period.

"This result demonstrates the value our customers attribute to their Xero subscription and the underlying strength of Xero's business model," Chief Executive Steve Vamos said in a statement.

Annualized monthly recurring revenue rose to NZ$877.6 million, from NZ$820.6 million in March, when Xero had deferred a price rise for business edition customers outside of the U.K.

Xero added about 100,000 Australian subscriber numbers since March 31 for a total 1.0 million, up 21% on-year. U.K. subscribers lifted 19% on-year to 638,000, New Zealand subscribers grew by 13% to 414,000, North America subscribers increased by 17% to 251,000, and the rest-of-the-world by 37% to 136,000.

Of the 396,000 subscribers added in the 12 months through September, 168,000 were added in the first half of fiscal 2021, compared with 228,000 in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Xero's stock is 53% higher since the end of 2019, making it one of the local market's standout performers amid a pandemic that accelerated online adoption by locked-down consumers and businesses. The firm is the second-largest Australia-listed tech firm by market capitalization after buy-now-pay-later provider Afterpay Ltd., and its market capitalization of A$16.44 billion is larger than S&P/ASX 200 stalwarts James Hardie Industries PLC, Brambles Ltd. and Cochlear Ltd.

Morgan Stanley last month said the underlying trends supporting the business meant Xero remained its preferred large-cap ASX tech stock.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 1757ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED 3.07% 96.04 End-of-day quote.228.01%
ASX LIMITED 1.52% 82.4 End-of-day quote.5.09%
BRAMBLES LIMITED 1.78% 10.87 End-of-day quote.-7.25%
COCHLEAR LIMITED 1.87% 227.55 End-of-day quote.1.25%
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 3.59% 37.51 End-of-day quote.34.59%
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. 1.60% 1.27 Delayed Quote.69.33%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.06% 56.34 Delayed Quote.10.21%
S&P/ASX 200 0.23% 6466.3 Real-time Quote.-7.39%
XERO LIMITED 6.66% 122.71 End-of-day quote.53.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XERO LIMITED
05:58pXero's Net Profit Jumps as Customer Growth Continues in Pandemic -- Update
DJ
04:46pXERO : Net Profit, Subscriber Base Rise in 1st Half
DJ
11/09XERO LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
10/08XERO : 08/10/2020 - Xero unveils new data on the wellbeing and work-life balance..
PU
10/08Australia, NZ shares track Wall Street higher; NZ marks record close
RE
10/07XERO : 15/09/2020 - Xero unveils next gen practice, the new experience of accoun..
PU
09/29XERO : 30/09/2020 - Xero partners with Beyond Blue to launch online mental healt..
PU
09/28XERO : Appendix 3Y - Lee Hatton
PU
09/15XERO : Appendix 3Y - Susan Peterson
PU
09/11Australian shares end at a near 2-1/2-month low on worries about virus curbs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2021 40,2 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 427x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 487 M 12 707 M 12 036 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 055
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart XERO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xero Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XERO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 95,53 NZD
Last Close Price 122,71 NZD
Spread / Highest target 5,92%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Martin Vamos Chief Executive Officer
David Ingle Thodey Chairman
Kirsty Vanora Godfrey-Billy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Craig Winkler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XERO LIMITED53.39%11 927
ORACLE CORPORATION7.29%170 627
SAP SE-17.74%139 380
SERVICENOW INC.77.80%93 874
INTUIT INC.34.54%89 606
DOCUSIGN, INC.181.41%36 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group