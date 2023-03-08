Xero to Cut Up to 800 Roles as New CEO Targets Greater Profitability -- Update

Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Xero Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRO   NZXROE0001S2

XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:49:28 2023-03-08 pm EST
84.26 AUD   +7.17%
05:03pXero to Cut Up to 800 Roles as New CEO Targets Greater Profitability
DJ
03/06Australian shares begin week on a positive note; cenbank move in focus
RE
03/05Australian shares rise on tech, financial boost; RBA decision in focus
RE
Xero to Cut Up to 800 Roles as New CEO Targets Greater Profitability

03/08/2023 | 05:37pm EST
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Accounting software provider Xero Ltd. will cut between 700 and 800 roles and offload its cloud-based lending platform as part of its new chief executive's drive for greater profitability.

The New Zealand-based company on Thursday said that lower operating costs were key to driving greater operating leverage and better balancing growth with profitability.

Xero said that fiscal 2023 operating expenses would be at the lower end of previously issued guidance for 80% to 85% of revenue. It aims to cut that to about 75% in fiscal 2024, which starts April 1.

Xero will also exit cloud-based lending platform Waddle, which it acquired in 2020 under previous CEO Steve Vamos. Xero said that it expects to incur a writedown of between 30 million New Zealand dollars (US$18.3 million) and NZ$40 million in fiscal 2023.

"These are difficult but necessary steps as we work to further strengthen Xero for the future, while carefully balancing the interests of all our stakeholders," said CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, who replaced Mr. Vamos in February.

Xero recorded a NZ$9.1 million net loss in fiscal 2022, weighed down by NZ$26.5 million in noncash impairments and disposals. It had posted a net profit for each of the two preceding fiscal years following a string of losses as it built scale.

It acquired Waddle in a transaction worth up to 80 million Australian dollars (US$52.7 million) but said last year that the medium-term revenue profile of the lending platform had been less positive than previously anticipated. It recorded a NZ$30.6 million gain from reduced deferred consideration due on the acquisition, but this was largely offset by a NZ$20.4 million noncash goodwill impairment.

Macquarie analysts this week said in a note that a strategy shift toward greater profitability could increase Xero's earnings for fiscal 2024 through fiscal 2027 by 80% to 157% compared with current market expectations.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.50% 191.83 Delayed Quote.15.60%
XERO LIMITED 7.39% 84.255 Delayed Quote.13.25%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 407 M 861 M 861 M
Net income 2023 35,8 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net cash 2023 60,1 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 308x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 740 M 7 799 M 7 799 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,01x
EV / Sales 2024 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 915
Free-Float 84,2%
