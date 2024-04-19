(Alliance News) - Xeros Technology Group PLC announced on Friday that, with the closure of its retail offer, it had raised approximately GBP110,000.

The Rotherham, England-based laundry technology developer issued 7.1 million retail offer shares at the price of 1.50 pence each.

Alongside its placing and subscription offers, Xeros has conditionally raised approximately GBP4.7 million total gross proceeds in aggregate.

The admission of the conditional placing shares, subscription shares and retail offer shares is expected to take place on April 26, subject to shareholders passing the proposed resolution at the general meeting on April 25.

Xeros Technology shares were up 1.1% to 1.44 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Emily Parsons, Alliance News reporter

