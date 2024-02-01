Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced a collection of new solutions and services designed to accelerate digital transformation, productivity, and security in the hybrid workplace, while saving time and reducing IT hassles.

“Xerox is driving innovation in the areas where our clients need it most,” said Terry Antinora, vice president and general manager of global offering solutions at Xerox. “With our focus on user experience, comprehensive hardware, and software security, these new tools will help increase client productivity and support a secure and sustainable work environment in the hybrid workplace.”

The following updates are the latest in a recent surge of print, document management and workflow automation innovations designed for hybrid workers:

Xerox ® VersaLink ® C415/B415/C625/B625 MFPs and the Xerox ® VersaLink C620/B620 – Completing a total refresh of its A4 printers and multifunction printers (MFPs), the Xerox VersaLink family enables more than just print. The MFPs use machine learning to recognize common tasks and suggest more efficient processes, eliminating programming steps and saving valuable time. High-capacity scanning quickly turns hardcopy into digital files and initiates digital workflows.

Xerox ® Intelligent Filer – This scanning app leverages artificial intelligence to provide automatic categorization, standardized naming structures and suggest filing locations that enables users to easily find filed documents in the right location with the right name.

– This scanning app leverages artificial intelligence to provide automatic categorization, standardized naming structures and suggest filing locations that enables users to easily find filed documents in the right location with the right name. Xerox® Workflow Central – This platform makes it easy to instantly transform paper and digital documents on any device including PCs, tablets, mobile devices and MFPs automating the most tedious document centric tasks. The update adds three workflows along with an automation tool that reinforces hybrid work practices and security. New capabilities include:

Workflow Automation: enables users to create their own custom workflows to streamline everyday tasks based on conditional formatting that runs in the background when those conditions are met (just like if this, then that).

Protect: adds a protective wrapper around shared documents to track, restrict and even allow deletion when forwarded on to others.

Send Fax: Cloud-based send fax capabilities for hybrid workers.

Convert to PDF: Converts image-only pdfs to archival or text searchable formats.

The company has also made key enhancements to Xerox® Managed Print Services (MPS).

Xerox MPS now includes cloud-native printer fleet maintenance and supplies management and adds automated driver deployment for any brand of printer. The latest developments are powered by the Xerox ® Workplace Cloud software platform which eliminates the need for onsite print servers and related costs and provides a zero-footprint solution. This cloud-first approach is designed to meet the needs of any client, regardless of size. Fleet security management updates enable detection of suspicious activity for rapid incident response.

Availability:

The Security Event Monitoring Service and Xerox ® Cloud Fleet Management are now available in all regions.

Xerox Workplace Cloud, Intelligent Filer and Xerox Workflow Central are available in all regions.

The Xerox VersaLink C415/B415/C625/B625 MFPs and the Xerox VersaLink C620/B620 will be available in all regions by the end of March.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally-driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Xerox® and VersaLink® are trademarks of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

