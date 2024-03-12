Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced plans to transform its operating model in Argentina and Chile and has sold its operations in these regions to Grupo Datco, a technologies and fiber optic network services provider in Latin America. This transition aligns with the company’s ongoing Reinvention.

“As Xerox continues its Reinvention journey, the company is committed to helping our clients reach their goals. Across geographies, we rely on our partners to help steer the channel and accelerate growth for our clients, making them more productive and successful,” said John Bruno, president and chief operating officer at Xerox. “Grupo Datco has a proven track record of providing clients the software and services they need to be successful, and we look forward to working alongside them as we transition our Argentina and Chile businesses to a partner-led model to support this effort.”

Following this transfer of ownership, the new companies will operate as independent entities. Grupo Datco will continue to service Xerox devices previously sold in Argentina and Chile and will become the exclusive partner for Xerox in these markets. Xerox has a successful and well-established partner-led business and will continue to uphold its brand presence in the region through its network of partners.

“We are proud to continue Xerox's business management in Argentina and Chile, countries where we know we can add value and gain even more market share for the excellent products and services of a brand associated with innovation like Xerox,” said Horacio Martínez, chief executive officer and founder of Grupo Datco. "Grupo Datco's ability to offer Xerox's products and solutions in Argentina and Chile will generate new growth opportunities and a long-term business plan, with a priority being placed on preserving its talented workforce. Grupo Datco has a successful track record with acquired companies. At Grupo Datco we always focus on growth, synergies, and long-term development.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally-driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312890323/en/