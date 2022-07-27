Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xerox Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11 2022-07-27 pm EDT
16.47 USD   +0.52%
01:01pXerox Appoints Philip Giordano to Board of Directors
BU
09:45aLoop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Xerox to $15 From $20, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09:45aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Xerox to $14 From $13, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xerox Appoints Philip Giordano to Board of Directors

07/27/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced Philip Giordano has been appointed to its board of directors.

“Xerox is pleased to announce the addition of Philip Giordano to our Board of Directors,” said James Nelson, Chairman of Xerox’s Board of Directors. “His depth of experience as a value investor will support our corporate strategy in the years to come. We look forward to the insights and perspective he will provide.”

Giordano is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Livello Capital Management, a registered investment advisor. He previously held senior positions at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, where he invested across sectors and capital structures following a rigorous and disciplined investment process. Giordano began his career as an analyst at Citigroup in the investment banking division after graduating from New York University with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting.

“Xerox is a name synonymous with innovation and redefining the workplace experience for its clients,” said Giordano. “I look forward to collaborating with the Xerox team and my fellow directors as we plan for the company’s next stage of growth.”

With the election of Giordano, Xerox’s board of directors remains at eight members.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
01:01pXerox Appoints Philip Giordano to Board of Directors
BU
09:45aLoop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Xerox to $15 From $20, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09:45aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Xerox to $14 From $13, Maintains Underweight Rat..
MT
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Xerox Holdings Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26Xerox Q2 Adjusted Q2 EPS, Revenue Drop; Company Maintains 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
07/26XEROX : News from Xerox Holdings Corporation - Form 8-K
PU
07/26Xerox Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
07/26Earnings Flash (XRX) XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $0.13
MT
07/26Earnings Flash (XRX) XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $1.75B
MT
07/26Xerox Releases Second-Quarter Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 102 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 2 538 M 2 538 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,38 $
Average target price 15,75 $
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven John Bandrowczak President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Larry Nelson Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph J. Echevarria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION-31.14%2 538
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-27.52%28 029
CANON INC.14.24%24 126
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-3.40%10 114
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.0.93%4 953
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.13.21%4 702