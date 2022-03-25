Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xerox Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xerox : Awarded $194M Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

03/25/2022 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NORWALK., Conn. -

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded the company a $194 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide various multifunction device models in the A4 and A3 space to federal government agency customers, including the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, Fleet Marine Forces, and Coast Guard, among others.

"Xerox is proud to continue our work with DLA," said Mike Feldman, president of Americas Operations and Global Document Services, Xerox. "We take pride in the opportunity to continue providing Xerox's industry leading products and services to support the mission of their Department of Defense clients."

In addition to the multifunction devices, the Defense Logistics Agency will also acquire single-function devices, print shop devices, specialty devices, technical, analyst and support services, and maintenance, parts, supplies, as well as device training from Xerox.

Learn more about Xerox's Federal Government offerings here.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients - no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

-XXX-

Disclaimer

Xerox Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:36:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
06:37pXEROX : Awarded $194M Contract by Defense Logistics Agency
PU
03/24XEROX HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/24Xerox Holdings Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
03/24Xerox Holdings Corporation Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
03/22Xerox Launches Full Range of Workplace Productivity Solutions
BU
03/22Xerox Launches Full Range of Workplace Productivity Solutions
CI
03/21Xerox Elem Additive installs ElemX 3D printer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Advan..
AQ
03/17Xerox® Elem(TM) Additive installs ElemX(TM) 3D printer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory..
AQ
03/17Xerox® Elem™ Additive Installs ElemX™ 3D Printer at Oak Ridge National Labo..
BU
03/17Xerox® Elem™ Additive Installs Elemx 3D Printer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory t..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 041 M - 5 339 M
Net income 2022 189 M - 143 M
Net Debt 2022 2 686 M - 2 037 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 3 151 M 3 151 M 2 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,15 $
Average target price 17,17 $
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Cozza Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.00%3 151
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-18.72%31 364
CANON INC.4.50%25 056
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.59%5 496
TECAN GROUP AG-36.78%4 784
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.99%4 783