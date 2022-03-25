Xerox : Awarded $194M Contract by Defense Logistics Agency

NORWALK., Conn. -

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded the company a $194 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide various multifunction device models in the A4 and A3 space to federal government agency customers, including the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, Fleet Marine Forces, and Coast Guard, among others.

"Xerox is proud to continue our work with DLA," said Mike Feldman, president of Americas Operations and Global Document Services, Xerox. "We take pride in the opportunity to continue providing Xerox's industry leading products and services to support the mission of their Department of Defense clients."

In addition to the multifunction devices, the Defense Logistics Agency will also acquire single-function devices, print shop devices, specialty devices, technical, analyst and support services, and maintenance, parts, supplies, as well as device training from Xerox.

Learn more about Xerox's Federal Government offerings here.

