Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xerox Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-10-10 am EDT
14.06 USD   -1.61%
11:31aXerox Board of Directors Appoints Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer
BU
09/30Xerox Hosts 'Now & Next' Premier Partner Forum in London
AQ
09/30Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next' Premier Partner Forum in London
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xerox Board of Directors Appoints Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer

10/10/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today it has appointed Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer. Beljaars assumes the position following the departure of Mary McHugh earlier this month. In this newly expanded role, Beljaars is responsible for leading all delivery, manufacturing, supply chain, and procurement operations globally and will focus on continuing to transform these missions to become more client-centric and strategic drivers for Xerox’s success.

“Given ongoing inflationary pressures encumbering nearly every industry, we are focused on evolving our operations to directly improve customer outcomes,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “Fred’s experience and expertise will help us advance our delivery models to drive greater customer satisfaction and overall experience.”

Beljaars first joined Xerox in 2018 as Chief Supply Chain Officer and led the global supply chain, procurement, and real estate functions. In 2020, he was named Chief Shared Services, Order to Cash, Procurement, and Real Estate Officer and was instrumental in transitioning relationships that improved processes in many parts of the business.

“I am honored to return to Xerox and step into this new role. Working alongside our talented team, I am confident we can advance the efficiency of our operations and increase customer satisfaction by further aligning our processes with their specific needs,” said Beljaars.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
11:31aXerox Board of Directors Appoints Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief D..
BU
09/30Xerox Hosts 'Now & Next' Premier Partner Forum in London
AQ
09/30Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next' Premier Partner Forum in London
BU
09/29XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21Xerox Working With LinkSquares to Offer Contract Lifecycle Management Services
MT
09/21Xerox Announces Strategic Partnership with LinkSquares to Deliver Contract Lifecycle Ma..
BU
09/21Xerox Announces Strategic Partnership with LinkSquares to Deliver Contract Lifecycle Ma..
CI
09/07Transcript : Xerox Holdings Corporation Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global T..
CI
08/17Xerox Shares Fall After Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage With Underperform Rating
MT
08/17Credit Suisse Analyst Initiates Coverage of 19 US Technology Companies
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 099 M - -
Net income 2022 65,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 7,10%
Capitalization 2 223 M 2 223 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 22 700
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,29 $
Average target price 14,97 $
Spread / Average Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven John Bandrowczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Larry Nelson Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph J. Echevarria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION-36.88%2 223
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.84%26 038
CANON INC.18.67%23 248
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-18.33%8 046
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.18.95%4 552
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.1.31%4 551