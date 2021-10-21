Log in
Xerox : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

10/21/2021
NORWALK, Conn. -

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients - no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

-XXX-

Disclaimer

Xerox Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 17:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 259 M - -
Net income 2021 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 3 668 M 3 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,55 $
Average target price 20,14 $
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Cozza Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.38%3 668
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.26.12%33 227
CANON INC.46.81%26 587
TECAN GROUP LTD.25.40%7 494
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.71.79%6 792
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.68%5 355