    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
07/21/2022
16.29 USD   +0.99%
03:26pXerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
07/20Xerox Elem Additive and U.S Navy Deploy First Metal 3D Printer at Sea; Xerox ElemX3D metal printer installed on USS Essex (LHD 2) and at-sea trials have begun in Pacific Rim
AQ
07/19Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2022 Second-Quarter Results
BU
Summary 
Summary

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

07/21/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20.00 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 046 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,20%
Capitalization 2 498 M 2 498 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
John Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Cozza Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION-31.14%2 498
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-33.84%26 455
CANON INC.12.21%23 918
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-7.21%9 944
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.40%4 919
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.50%4 634